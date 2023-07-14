How to Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After earning a wide fanbase upon its first season, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is finally back. The second season of the coming-of-age romance story, based off Jenny Han’s 2009 book of the same name, arrives on Prime Video on Friday, July 16.

The show revolves around 15 year-old Bella (Lola Tung) who spends every summer at a beach house with her mother, her older brother Steven, and her mother’s best friend’s family—the Fishers. Belly’s always had a crush on Conrad (Christopher Briney), the oldest Fisher son, but he’s always seen her as a little sister. The first season, like the first book of the trilogy, takes place during the summer when Belly turns 16, and Conrad begins to reciprocate Belly’s intensifying feelings. But when when Conrad’s brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) also begins to show interest in Bella, a tangled love triangle ensues.

Prime Video $14.99/Month Buy Now

The second season will dive headfirst into this drama. In the official trailer, Jeremiah finally confronts Bella about her feelings. “Belly, you were my best friend, we hooked up, and then you hooked up with my brother,” he says to a distraught Bella in the new footage. “And everybody asked me to act like I was fine, and I wasn’t.”

The trailer also featured a first sneak peek of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” from the soon-to-be released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” This is not the first time Swift has been featured in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series. Swift’s songs “Cruel Summer,” “False God” and “This Love” were all featured in the debut season (which ranked No. 1 on Amazon Prime after its weekend premiere). All three songs then re-entered the Billboard Top 40 three years after their release.

In order to stream the new season, you’ll need to subscribe to Prime Video. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

