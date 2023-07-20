How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” is finally here, along with a brand new cast.

The new season of “RHONY” stars new Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. They replace Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who all departed after season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for ‘RHONY,’ Andy Cohen told Variety in unveiling Bravo’s plans for the 14th season. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

Bravo is hoping for a revival after a messy and low-rated 13th season, which concluded without a reunion. The most exciting and surprising addition to the franchise is Lyons, the former creative director and president of J. Crew whose only foray in the reality TV space until now was the short lived Max series “Stylish,” which intended to find Lyons an all-purpose consigliere.

In “RHONY,” Lyons’ success will rely on her dynamic with her fellow cast members. “This new cast, in aggregate, is enthusiastic, inclusive, bright, and ebullient — and they are working hard to sell their show,” Variety chief TV critic writes in his review. “It’s notable that from ‘online content creator’ Sai De Silva to ‘brand marketing and communications professional’ Brynn Whitfield, these women tend to have a professional stake in keeping people talking about them; little, even in the early spats, feels unfiltered.”

Stream Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York” below:

