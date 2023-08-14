How to Watch England’s Premier League Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

While the World Cup and Leagues Cup are both coming to a close soon, soccer fans will continue to be well fed with the England’s Premier League, which kicked off its 2023-24 season over the weekend.

This season, eyes will be on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are looking to take home the championship for the fourth year in a row. However, the defending champions will face stiffer competition this year with the absence of key players Ikay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez who both moved clubs during the summer break. Arsenal, on the other hand, has a leg up with new additions such as Declan Rice from West Ham, Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Premier League matches are spread out across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA and NBC’s streaming service Peacock. In order to tune into the 32nd season of the England Premier League without cable you’ll have to sign up for a live TV streaming service such as DirecTV or Fubo TV.

Below, check out the best ways to stream England’s Premier League Season:

DirecTV Stream, which offers a 5-day free trial, is one of the best options for tuning into the England Premier League’s 32nd season. The streamer’s Choice Package includes NBC, USA Network and CNBC for access to more than 40 of the season’s games (including both of this week’s games — Man United vs. Wolves on USA Network and Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United on USA Network).

Peacock is the most comprehensive option for streaming England’s Premier League Season. The NBC streamer’s Premium or Premium Plus plans will offer live access to every single game throughout the year. You can sign up for $5.99/month or a discounted $60/year.

With NBC and USA Network part of Fubo TV’s channel lineup, you’ll be able to stream most of this season’s games live. Plus, the streamer offers a 7-day free trial before it returns to its regular price of $24.99/month.

