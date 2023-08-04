How to Watch the Best Pee-wee Movies and Shows Online: From ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ to ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Paul Reubens, who died July 30 after a six-year battle with cancer, is a pop-culture figure so entwined with the character that catapulted him into international fame that it can be hard to separate the two.

The comedian created his Pee-wee Herman alter ego during his time in the acclaimed improv comedy group The Groundlings before premiering as Herman live in the “Pee-wee Herman Show” in 1980, which later became an HBO special. By 1985, he made his big-screen debut with “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” becoming a cult classic and solidifying Reubens as one of the most beloved comedians and performers of his generation.

The Pee-wee Herman character was known for his bright red bowtie, grey suit and flattop haircut, and delivered his well-known catchphrases like “I know you are, but what am I?” in a distinctive squeaky, high-pitched voice.

Below, check out the best ways to stream the best Pee-wee movies and shows online:

How to Watch ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show’ Online

The comedy special that began it all, “The Pee-wee Herman” show was first a stage show developed by Reubens in 1980 before being adapted into an HBO special. The show debuted as a midnight show in 1981 at the Groundlings theater, and was later moved to the Hollywood’s Roxy Theatre, where HBO taped one of the shows and aired it as a special that year.

The special is currently available to stream on Max, which costs $9.99/ month. You can also stream the special for free on Prime Video through Amazon’s 7-day free trial.

How to Watch ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ Online

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

In the 1985 film, Reubens’ Pee-wee is on a mission to find his stolen red bike. Thinking his bike is at the Alamo, Pee-wee sets off on a trip, where he meets remarkable characters including waitress Simone (Diane Singer) and a motorcycle gang. Eventually, Pee-wee discovers his bike is being used in a movie and tries to recover it.

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ is currently available to rent ($3.79) or buy ($4.99) on Prime Video, or to stream on AppleTV+, which costs $6.99/month.

How to Watch ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ Online

©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

Following the success of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens brought his childlike antics to a TV series, which ran for five season from 1986 – 1990 on CBS. The series starred a supporting troupe that included ex-Groundlings and cast members from “The Pee-wee Herman Show,”including Phil Hartman, John Paragon, Lynne Marie Stewart, Laurence Fishburne and S. Epatha Merkerson.

All five seasons are available to buy on Prime Video for $34.99/season.

How to Watch ‘Pee-wee’s Big Holiday’ Online

Pee-wee made a much-anticipated revival in 2016 with “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” produced by Reubens and Judd Apatow for Netflix. In the film, which premiered at SXSW, Pee-wee leaves his hometown and goes on his first big holiday of his life to New York to celebrate his friend Joe’s birthday.

“Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” is availabe to stream on Netflix, which costs $6.99/month.

