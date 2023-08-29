How to Watch NFL Redzone Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 NFL season is (almost) here. The 17-game schedule will return this year after making its debut in 2021, with 18 weeks and 272 total games scheduled through Jan. 7. The action-packed season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions.

For true football fans, and particularly those with their Fantasy Football lineups already secured, the best way to tune into the season is on NFL Redzone, which boasts access to every touchdown of every game, every Sunday during the regular season. The NFL Network-owned channel, which broadcasts on Sundays during the regular season from 1- 8 p.m., is really the only way to ensure undisturbed access to every NFL game.

Thankfully, you can still stream NFL Redzone’s weekly broadcasts without cable. The best way for cable-cutters to tune into NFL Redzone is through Sling TV. The live TV streamer’s Orange & Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Redzone, in addition to ESPN, NFL Network, SEC Network and Big Ten Network to watch even more pro football and college football action.

Plus, Sling TV currently offers half off the first month for new users, meaning if you sign up today, you’ll only pay $30 for your first month of their Orange & Blue Package, plus $15/month for Sports Extras — a total of $45/month. After your first month, this will go up to the regular $75/month.

The most affordable option to stream NFL Redzone is through Sling Blue + Sports Extras, which costs $33.50 for your first month, and $56 after your first month. For the lesser price, you’ll get access to a total of 59 channels (compared to Orange & Blue + Sports Extras’ 73 channels).

