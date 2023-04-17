How to Watch ‘New Girl’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The day has come: “New Girl” has officially left Netflix for a new dual home on Hulu and Peacock.

After enjoying a home on Netflix for more than a decade, a shared agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal, announced in April, will allow Peacock and Hulu to share streaming rights to all seven season of the show, comprising 146 episodes in total.

The beloved sitcom stars Zoey Deschanel as a kooky elementary school teacher Jess who finds herself in an equally kooky situation when she moves into an LA loft with three men, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris), which whom she ends up forming a charmingly dysfunctional family. Hannah Simone also stars as Jess’s best friend and model Cece.

In addition to its lovable ensemble cast, the show became known for its notable guest stars over its seven seasons, including Prince, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Damon Wayans Jr., Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song and Carla Gugino.

The show’s surprise departure marks one of many significant streaming shakeups over the past year as platforms become increasingly competitive over streaming rights. The library shuffle among streaming services became particularly apparent through the “Harry Potter” franchise, which bounced back and forth between HBO Max and Peacock for several years, with different windowing agreements between the companies — demonstrating the power of fan-favorite film franchises to retain subscribers. The same can be said about beloved sitcoms such as “New Girl,” which was already a hot commodity when Netflix first nabbed the rights from 20th Century Fox in 2013.

So, if “New Girl” is your happy show, you’ll want to make sure you’re subscribed to either Hulu or Peacock in order to binge it year-round.

