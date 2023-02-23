MLS Live Stream: How to Watch the 2023 Soccer Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Major League Soccer officially returns on Feb. 25, and for the first time will be streaming on MLS Season Pass — a new service available on the Apple TV app. The MLS Season Pass will offer all 493 games but traditional cable channels such as Fox and FS1 will also broadcast select games.

There are some notable changes to look out for as the league heads into its 28th season. First, St. Louis City will make their debut this year, bringing the total number of national teams to 29. It’s a welcome addition for soccer fans, considering the Gateway City has long been a soccer hotbed known for sending numerous players to U.S national teams.

This year will also see significant team shakeups as recognizable players move teams, such as Josef Martinez who will play for Inter Miami CF this season after a long tenure with Atlanta United, and Aaron Long who will move to LAFC from the New York Red Bulls. Other teams will add entirely new players, such as Evander who joins the Portland Timbers from FC Midtjylland and D.C. United’s Mateusz Klich, formerly of Leeds United. It’s still unknown whether Lionel Messi ends up signing with Inter Miami.

The best way to watch the MLS 2023 season is to purchase the MLS Season Pass, available on Apple TV for $14.99/month or $99 for one season. In addition to offering every game live and on demand (including the Leagues Cup and MLS Next matches), the new streaming service also comes with full-match replays, expert analysis and Spanish-language coverage. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can get the Pass at the discounted price of $12.99/month or $79 a season. That might be the best choice for those looking to exclusively stream any of Apple’s original series such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance” or “Shrinking.”

Without the MLS Season Pass, you can still catch select games on traditional cable channels. Fox will broadcast 15 of the games, while FS1 will air 19 games. Cable-cutters can access both of these networks on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Buy the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV below:

