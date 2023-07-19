MLS All-Star Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch MLS vs. Arsenal Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of soccer’s biggest stars are taking to the pitch tonight for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, which is taking on a new format this year.

This year’s MLS All-Star Game pits Major League Soccer’s top talents against players from Arsenal, of the English Premier League. This is the first time since 2019 that the North American league has faced off against a European team in the All-Star Game.

Want to watch the MLS All-Star Game online? Here’s how to find a live stream to watch the match for free.

When Is the 2023 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game kicks off tonight, Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The game takes place at Audi Field in Washington D.C., which is home to the D.C. United. Tickets to the game are still available on VividSeats.com.

How to Watch the 2023 MLS All-Star Game Online Free

The MLS vs. Arsenal game is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ through its MLS Season Pass. Apple currently has a 50% off deal, that gets you a subscription to MLS Season Pass for just $49. Use it to livestream the MLS All-Star Game online and get access to almost every Major League Soccer match for the rest of the season.

Pay for the pass once and use it to watch the All-Star Game online free right now, and have it to watch all the other soccer games online for free.

MLS Season Pass $99 $49 Buy Now

Want to just stream the MLS All-Star Game on Apple TV+? Get a single month starting at just $12.99 and use it to watch the MLS All-Star Game live. You can continue on with your MLS Season Pass subscription or cancel anytime.

MLS on Apple TV+ One Month Subscription $12.99 Buy Now

The MLS vs. Arsenal match is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you won’t be able to watch the MLS All-Star Game on TV. The only way to watch the soccer match is by streaming it with your Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass.

The MLS All-Star Game has been held every year since 1996, with the exception of 2020, when the game was cancelled due to Covid. Last year’s match featured the MLS All-Stars facing off against Liga MX’s All-Stars, with the North American players winning 2-1.

Get your Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass here and get instant access to watch the All-Star soccer game online.