How to Watch ‘Love Island USA’ From Anywhere

Season 5 of “Love Island USA” hits Peacock on July 18.

The fifth season of the hit reality series will take place in Fiji with an all-new group of singles, with Sarah Hyland returning as host. Throughout the season, islanders will compete in challenges, face temptations and forge new relationships. Each week, new episodes will be available for streaming six days a week.

“Love Island USA” stands as Peacock’s most-streamed original reality competition series, heightening the anticipation for the show’s fifth season. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie and Claudine Parrish serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is produced by ITV Entertainment.

So, how can you watch the summer installment of "Love Island" if you're not in the U.S.? The best way to stream the new episodes in real time is by installing a VPN, which allows you to spoof your location and access local streaming services from anywhere.

Of course, you can always stream "Love Island" in the U.K, and elsewhere, without installing a VPN — but you'll have to wait until the new episodes became available to stream on Hulu.

