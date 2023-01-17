How to Watch ‘Love Island’ U.K. From Anywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

New bombshells are entering the villa… this time in South Africa.

Season 9 of “Love Island” will see contestants competing for love at one of the franchise’s most luxurious villas yet, the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, part of the town’s “millionaire’s row.” In addition to a new headquarters, Season 9 will also introduce a new host, Maya Jama, who is taking over from Laura Whitmore.

The new season premiered on the U.K. network ITV2 on Monday night at 9 p.m. local time, with new episodes set to air every day at the same time for eight weeks. Saturday night’s episodes will also feature “unseen bits” collected from the prior week’s action.

So, how can you watch the winter installment of “Love Island” if you’re not in the U.K.? The best way to stream the new episodes in real time is by installing a VPN, which allows you to spoof your location and access local streaming services from anywhere. The best VPN service available is ExpressVPN, which can connect to a variety of devices. While it normally costs $13/month, you can save nearly 50% if you sign up for an annual subscription. Plus, ExpressVPN even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work with the specific streaming service you ‘re looking for.

Of course, you can always stream “Love Island” in the U.S. without installing a VPN — but you’ll have to wait until Jan. 30 when the new episodes became available to stream on Hulu. If you’re okay with risking spoilers (or busy binging “Love Island Australia” in the meantime) then you can stream “Love Island” on Hulu starting Jan. 30. Ad-supported plans start at $7.99/month with the option to bundle in ESPN and Disney Plus for only $9.99/Month.

