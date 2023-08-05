How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Jake Paul continues his mission to make a name for himself in the boxing world. This Saturday, the controversial Youtuber-turned-boxer will take on UFC favorite Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The main card, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET will be available to stream live on DAZN, PPV.com and ESPN+. The pay-per-view price is $59.99, which will get you a live feed of Paul vs. Diaz online.

Paul is an unlikely opponent for Diaz, who has fought 34 times in the UFC against the likes of MMA champs Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. But the 38 year-old prides himself on taking on “real fights.”

“Well, everywhere I go people are talking about Jake Paul beating people’s asses,” Diaz said in an interview ahead of Saturday night’s fight. “He knocked out [two] ex-UFC champions. He’s in a heavier weight class. He’s a big guy who everyone thinks is going to beat me. So that’s who you want to fight.”

Despite his less traditional journey to the ring, Paul has proven himself as a dedicated and talented boxer. He’s racked up six professional wins throughout his career, including wins against UFC legend Anderson Silva and UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Diaz, meanwhile boasts 22 professional MMA wins, and although he’s nearing the end of his career, his track record shows he seems to have enough stamina to put up a competitive fight in the ring.

Before the main card, the PPV event will also feature an anticipated fight between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the undisputed women’s welterweight championship.

View the full fight card below:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens