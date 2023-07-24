How to Watch the ‘Futurama’ Reboot Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s back to the Futurama!

More than a decade since Season 10, Matt Groening’s hit animated series has found a new home on Hulu for 10 fresh episodes. Season 11 features “a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV,” reads the show’s official synopsis.

Voice actor John DiMaggio will reprise his role as the foulmouthed, human-hating robot. DiMaggio was originally not attached to the reboot when it was first announced in 2022 due to a deadlocked salary negotiation with the streamer. But a month later, amid fan campaigns to boycott any revival without DiMaggio, the actor and Hulu jointly revealed he had officially signed on to the series.

“I didn’t want, nor did my agent want, me standing outside of a house that I should have been having Thanksgiving dinner in,” DiMaggio told Variety earlier this month, hours before the actors strike commenced. “It was just like, OK, I gotta say yes, because I don’t want the demise of the show on my shoulders.’ They were ready to bring in other people. It was what it was.”

New New York also features the voices of Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. “Futurama” was created by Groening and is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

“The series acknowledges its new streaming home, Hulu, which has ushered in a new way to view TV while making the jobs of many writers and actors untenable,” writes Variety TV critic Alison Herman in her review. “From those quippy jokes in the title sequence, Fry’s imbecilic antics, to a dazzling cameo by an iconic rapper, there is something in the newly reemerged series for everyone.”

Stream “Futurama” on Hulu below:

