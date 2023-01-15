How to Watch the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the year’s best in film and television, are set to air Sunday evening.

The ceremony will broadcast live on the CW starting at 7 p.m. ET, but those without cable can still tune into the action on live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

The Daniels’ multiverse dramedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the field with 14 nods, including best picture and four separate acting mentions for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Other favorites include Stephen Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which received 11 nominations, Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

On the TV front, the ABC series “Abbott Elementary” remains an awards season frontrunner with nominations in six different TV categories. Eyes will also be on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” which earned five nominations, including best drama series.

Chelsea Handler will host this year’s ceremony, a departure from actor Taye Diggs who hosted the show for the past four consecutive years. Also during the event, Janelle Monáe will be presented with the SeeHer Award and Jeff Bridges will receive a lifetime achievement award.

So, how can you stream the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards without cable? Below, check out the best ways to watch the awards show online:

You can access The CW through Hulu’s live TV streaming subscription, which offers more than 85 channels for live sports, news and events such as the Critics’ Choice Awards. In additon to live TV, you’ll also get access to Hulu’s expansive library of exclusive series, original shows and buzzy films.

DirecTV Stream also includes The CW in its Entertainment Package, which boasts 75+ channels and more than 40,000 on-demand titles. Plus, a limited-time offer now includes HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Epix and Cinemax included in the first three months.

