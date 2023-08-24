How to Watch the 2023 College Football Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dust off your jerseys and roll out that Traeger grill because is back, baby.

The 2023 college football season kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 26, with the full Week 1 schedule kicking off on Aug. 31, marking the end of a dormant offseason and the beginning of action-packed weekends leading up to the national championships. The best way to stream the 2023 college football season is on Sling TV.

Sling TV Free Trial Buy Now

Conference realignment is set to shake up the upcoming season. UCLA and USC have left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, alongside Oregon and Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, leaving a bleak outlook for the Pack-12. However, some things will stay the same: the Michigan Wolverines, who have remained beasts on the field are likely to win the conference, beat their rivals and make the College Football Playoff again this year, while two-time defending champion Georgia will still be the team to beat in FBS.

The 2023 college football season will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. If you don’t have cable, the best way to stream the 2023 college football season online is through Sling TV, whose Orange + Blue package boasts access to the top teams and conferences like Big Ten and SEC, and features more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC and ESPN and ESPN3, which has a live simulcast of every ABC game.

Plus, by adding Sling’s Sports Extras for an additional $15/month, you’ll get access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network for replays, post-game coverage and analysis. Add on Paramount+ (at a competitive $6/month) to stream every Power 5 match.

Stream the 2023 college football season on Sling TV below:

Sling TV Free Trial Buy Now