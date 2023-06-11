How to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Airing live on CBS, the 76th annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 11 at New York City’s United Palace, and cord-cutters looking to tune in to Broadway’s biggest night are in luck.

For the third year in a row, the awards show will be split into two broadcasts, beginning with a pre-show hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Austin, which will stream live on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The proper ceremony will directly follow at 8 p.m. ET, with “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose returning to host for the second year in a row. The three-hour ceremony will broadcast live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+. The full telecast will also be available to stream on-demand for all membership tiers following the livestream.

Aside from Paramount+, cord-cutters can also watch the ceremony on a number of live TV streaming platforms that carry a local CBS affiliate — such as Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and DirecTV. Paramount+ and Fubo TV, which both offer free trials, are the best options for those looking to tune into the special event but not commit to a monthly subscription.

“Some Like It Hot,” a musical version of Billy Wilder’s 1959 film, dominated the nominations with 13 nods. The jazzy reimagining was followed closely behind by “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “New York, New York,” which each scored nine nominations. All of these productions will vie for the award for best musical, facing off against the critically acclaimed new musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” which follows the story of a teenager who has a medical condition that causes her to age rapidly. Check out the full list of Tony nominees here.

As always, Sunday’s ceremony will also feature numbers from this year’s hottest shows. Although “Funny Girl” isn’t eligible at this year’s Tony Awards, the cast of the Broadway show, starring Lea Michele, is set to perform a musical number. In addition, the Tonys will feature numbers from “Paradise Square” starring Joaquina Kalukango, as well as the cast of the Neil Diamond musical “A Beautiful Noise,” which opened this year but didn’t receive any nominations. There will also be a special performance for the 2023 Tony Award lifetime achievement recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

There are many questions floating around this year’s Tony Awards amid the WGA strike, which means that the ceremony will be entirely unscripted, and there will be no opening and closing numbers or elaborate bit from DeBose. The writers strike nearly prevented the Tony Awards from airing on television, but an agreement was made between the WGA and Tony Awards Productions to allow the ceremony to proceed as planned. Playwright and producer Jeremy Harris personally appealed to the WGA, asking them not to picket the broadcast.

Stream the 2023 Tony Awards below:

