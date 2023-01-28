How to Watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The fastest horses in the world will gather at Gulfstream Park in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 28 for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup. It’s the most anticipated event in horse racing and $4.5 million is at stake.

While it’s too late to secure tickets to the coveted and very star-studded event ( Post Malone, Pharrell Williams and Lenny Kravitz are just a few regular attendees), you can still tune into the buzzy race from home. The competition will air on NBC starting at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream online on NBC’s sports app and streaming platform Peacock.

While the race itself is the headlining event, the day will be packed with a diverse range of activities, performances and activations to cater toward a far-reaching group of attendees and viewers — it’s part of a larger strategy implemented by the Stronach Group, which operates thoroughbred horse racing, to modernize the sport. This year, Kygo and One Republic will perform ahead of the race.

“We wanted to curate something really fun and exciting and compelling to entice people to come and experience a great day of racing and all types of activations,” Belinda Stronach, the CEO and president of the Stronach group, tells Variety. “We’ve got a little bit of something for everybody — we’ve got sports, amazing athleticism of horses and jockeys. But we also have the beauty, the lifestyle. There’s a huge fashion element to what we’re doing and there’s always this buzz about what people are going to wear. And it’s always vibrant, colorful and sexy. And then we’ve layered in entertainment. We just wanted something really happy and fun that reflected Miami.”

On the sports front, eyes will be on Cyberknife, one of the most notable horses on the course who came in second at the 2022 Breeders Cup Dirt Mile. Other horses in the field include Florida Derby champ White Abbario and Fountain of Youth winner Simplification.

Stream the 2023 Pegasus World Cup on Peacock below:

