You Can Rent Gwyneth Paltrow’s House on Airbnb (Yes, Really)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been properly Goop-pilled, then you’ve probably wondered — at one point or another — how your life would change if you were able to enjoy the benefits of a daily infrared sauna; a liquid-based Paleo diet and consistent intake of vitamin cocktails; healing stickers and vaginal steaming; or rectal ozone and bee venom therapy. Well, if you’re lucky, you can be one step closer to living the Goop lifestyle because Gwyneth Paltrow has just announced that she’s listing her stunning Montecito guest house on Airbnb.

Paltrow announced the news on Instagram Tuesday morning, writing that two lucky fans will be able to stay at her Santa Barbara mansion for one night.

Under a video tour of the house, she wrote: “Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

Guests can begin booking on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT at this link. Since the stay is open to only two guests for one night only on Sept. 9, you’ll want to bookmark the listing and set your alarm to up your chances.

In addition to enjoying the expansive mansion, the one-night stay also includes a guided transcendental meditation session, a relaxing spa day featuring Paltrow’s favorite goop Beauty essentials and a nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal.

“I’ve always gravitated toward Santa Barbara,” Paltrow told “Architectural Digest” about her Montecito home in an interview last year. “Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the U.S.”

Book Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb below:

Goop-Inspired Stay With Gwyneth Paltrow Buy Now