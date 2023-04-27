Gigi Hadid Shares Her Dinner Party Essentials: From a Monogrammed Ice Bucket to Grill Sponges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s series “Ask an Insider” asks top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work…and for play. In this installment model Gigi Hadid, who recently made her television debut as a co-host of “Next in Fashion” alongside Tan France, shares her dinner party essentials ahead of summer.

Amidst Gigi Hadid’s fittings and runway shows and photo shoots — a crammed schedule that recently became even more unremitting after she made her television debut as the new co-host of Prime Video’s “Next in Fashion” alongside Tan France — the A-list supermodel still finds the time catch up with friends and family over dinner.

“Especially during Fashion Month, everyone has a completely different schedule during the day so even if you’re best friends with them, it can be hard to find a time to see each other,” Hadid tells Variety over a Zoom call in Los Angeles. “Even my sister [the younger Hadid model, Bella] and I might have one show together a day but from morning to night, we’re on completely different maps around the city.”

In order to maintain her friendships, without overwhelming herself with dozens of individual plans, Hadid says she tries to book a huge reservation at a central restaurant in the city and let everyone in her far-reaching (and often star-studded) social circle know that they can stop by at any point. “I like to not make it a set thing that anyone’s tied to and just be like, ‘Hey, I have a table here on this night,'” she says.” “I love when a kind of random group ends up coming together that I couldn’t have planned. Sometimes that makes the best time.”

Of course, as a new mother of her two year-old daughter Khai, most nights aren’t as glamorous. Often she’s cooking for a party of two after a long day of work and when she does manage to catch up with friends, it’s with fellow moms in her neighborhood — usually with their kids in tow. For nights like these, she prefers to host more intimate dinner parties at her house, offering a more comfortable space for new friends to meet each other.

“I always want everyone to show up and for everything to be ready when they get there but when you’re a mom hosting other moms, they want to come and help so I try to take my control freak switch off,” Hadid says. “It can be a fun way for everyone to get to help each other out and connect with people in a different way, especially if it’s your first time getting to know the new moms. So my one tip would be to let people help you out.”

Hadid’s love for hosting, and connecting with friends new and old over dinner, is a big reason she was recently tapped to be the newest brand ambassador for Coca Cola, the model’s go-to drink. In celebration of her new ambassadorship, Hadid shares the dinner party essentials that help her put on a stress-free feast for her closest friends. From sustainable bamboo plates to a monogrammed ice bucket, read on for all of Hadid’s top recs:

Bamboo Plates

Courtesy of Bambu Home

“I love these bamboo plants, they also have forks and knives which are pretty too. I’m a mom, and I do a lot of home cooking and I do enough dishes on a normal day so I think that when you have people over, it’s nice to be able to focus on the people that are there. I’d rather everyone stay and play one more game than send everyone home early so that I can do the dishes for that night. So I think for special occasions, it’s nice to bring out the throwaway stuff.”

Veneerware Round Bamboo Plates $9.90 Buy Now 1

Marin White Chip and Dip

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

“I always love anything that lessens the amount of dishes you have to do so a bowl that has a separate section for a dip, instead of another bowl that will get dirty and take up more space, is great.”

Marin White Chip and Dip $29.95 Buy Now 1

Olivewood Rectangular Cheese Boards

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

“I love cheese boards, I love a veggie board, I love different dips. I personally always make guacamole and chips. I love hummus. I don’t know if there’s anything super special that I do but I tried to make an artichoke dip and it was actually pretty good.”

Olivewood Rectangular Cheese Boards $69.95 Buy Now 1

Stainless-Steel Beverage Bucket

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

“You have to have a mix of beverages, you can’t just put cans of Coke in front of everyone. I try to do a mix of different pops and waters and sometimes fresh juice, for mixed drinks and even unmixed for kids. I think it’s just good to think of everyone that’s coming and try to have something for everyone. And with a big cooler tub it’s just easy to throw it out and let people help themselves. You can tell people 100 times ‘Please just go into the fridge,’ and people still feel weird about it. So I think if you just put it out in their faces and let them make a drink it’s nice. It also makes a great gift, I love a gift that’s super useful like that. Especially when you can personalize something, I just love anything with my name on it. They’ll keep it forever.”

Stainless-Steel Beverage Bucket $<br> $399.95 Buy Now 1

Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubber (59% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

“I recently learned that metal brushes, like the little tiny, really thin bristles, apparently can fall off when you’re cleaning your barbecue and then get lodged in your food and it’s really dangerous. So this is a PSA as well as a recommendation for a metal sponge which is apparently safer.”