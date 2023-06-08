40 Father’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many types of dads, and even more types of gifts you can buy them this Father’s Day. While the golf dads and stogie-smoking patriarchs aren’t entirely extinct, there’s an entire spectrum of fathers out there whose perfect gift is waiting for them. Here’s to the tech nerds and entertainment junkies; foodies and wine aficionados; camping enthusiasts and hiking fanatics; and avid readers and journalers, all of whom also call themselves dad.

We rounded up the most unique Father’s Day gifts we could find — featuring everything from a vinyl-of-the-month subscription service to a cooking MasterClass subscription — so you can surprise the patriarch of your family, or any father-figure in your life, with something just as unique as them.

Check out more gifts for men here.

“1964: Eyes of the Storm” by Paul McCartney

Courtesy of Liveright Publishing

“1964: Eyes of the Storm,” by Paul McCartney and historian Jill Lepore, features more than 274 largely unseen images from the legendary months between 1963-1964 when The Beatles became an international sensation — all taken on McCartney’s 35mm camera. The hefty tome also includes an candid forward written by McCartney and Lepore’s essay “Beatleland.” Check out more Beatles merch here.

1964: Eyes of the Storm $75.00 $60.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Versatile Shirt-Jacket

Courtesy of Everlane

Even the most stylish men appreciate a do-it-all piece that they can incorporate into an everyday outfit, and lessen some of the decision fatigue that can come with picking out a new fit. This shirt-jacket from Everlane transitions easily from winter to spring, with a heavy twill texture that works as a light jacket and a mid-layer for colder weather.

BUY NOW: $98

Limited-Edition Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Speaker

Courtesy of Marshall

Marshall celebrated their 60th anniversary this year with a limited-edition update on their signature Diamond Jubilee Emberton, reborn in a black diamond finish. The compact, portable speaker packs a punch, designed with the brand’s True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound that allows for an unrivaled 360-degree experience.

Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee $179.99 Buy Now

Succession: The Complete Scripts

Courtesy of Amazon

Following the finale of “Succession” this month, fans can still revel in the HBO’s show’s profanity-riddled dialogue and whispmart writing through Jesse Armstrong’s book of complete scripts. “Succession: The Full Scripts,” comes in four volumes, for each season of the series, and features introductions written by Armstrong in addition to other members of the writing team like Frank Rich.

Succession: Season One: The Complete Scripts $29.95 $26.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Lego ‘Batman Returns’ Batcave Set

Courtesy of Lego

The 3,981-piece set, which will become available to purchase for $399.99 on June 8, is a highly detailed miniature version of DC’s famous Batcave — complete with Caped Crusader’s Batmobile, and clever functions and gadgets including the ability to move furniture, change images on the big screen, open a vault and open a door, and a light brick. Check out more pop-culture Lego sets here.

Batman Returns Batman Cave Lego Set $399.99 Buy Now

Vibrant Socks

Courtesy of Happy Socks

Since 2008, the Swedish company Happy Socks has been spreading good vibes through their colorful, pattern-packed socks, reimagining the role that the oft-neglected (but very essential) accessory plays in your everyday life. With playful designs, that range from classic polka-dots to pop-art bananas, their gift boxes have a version of fun for every type of dad.

Happy Socks Light Blue 7-Pack 7 Day Socks $98 Buy Now

Lobos 1707 Extra Anejo Tequila

Courtesy of Lobos 1707

The ultra-premium and celebrity-backed Lobos 1707 has finally released their highly anticipated limited-edition Extra Anejo tequila, only available in limited quantities through the summer. The Lobos 1707 Anejo made a name for itself in the spirits industry at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where it won a gold medal for its balanced flavor and smooth finish.

Lebron James, a partner and investor in Lobos 1707 says of the limited-edition launch: “It’s exciting to see how Lobos 1707 continues to build on our legacy of smooth and tasteful tequila for everyone to enjoy.” Check out more of the best celebrity spirits to gift this year here.

Lobos 1707 Extra Anejo Tequila $49.99 Buy Now

Mesh Strap Watch (25% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

A mesh strap is usually all it takes to transform a functional watch to a statement jewelry piece. This minimalist piece from Movado features a blank black dial (sans numerals) that makes a stunning contrast against its stainless steel watch set and matching band.

BUY NOW: $795

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription

Courtesy of Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee is the best choice for those looking to support small businesses, one of the reasons it boasts more than 300,000 rave reviews on its website. From San Francisco’s Ritual Coffee to Boston’s George Horwell, there are more than 450 roasting companies to choose from. When signing up, you’re asked to complete a seven question quiz that they use to recommend three types of beans for your first delivery. Plus, if you aren’t happy with their selection you get replacement bag on the house. Depending on delivery frequency, prices range between $13 and $22. Check out more coffee subscriptions to gift here.

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Gift Subscription $60 Buy Now

House Robe

Courtesy of Soho Home

This plush robe makes a can’t-go-wrong gift for the lounging dad, who can drink his morning espresso or binge his favorite shows while draped in the same robes use in the Soho House bedrooms and their Cowshed spas.Crafted from 100% recycled polyester with an embroidered Soho House logo on the chest, it has a fluffy, soft texture and is designed with a hood for extra comfort. Check out more luxe gifts from Soho House’s homeware collection here.

Vinyl of the Month Club

Courtesy of Amazon

If your dad is a self-proclaimed music buff (and won’t let you hear the end of it), then you can’t go wrong with basically any super deluxe edition vinyl. But if you don’t feel confident enough in his music taste, this subscription service from Amazon does all the work for you, delivering a different Golden Era vinyl a month based on your dad’s preferences, whether it be Wu-Tang, Led Zeppelin or The Grateful Dead. But if your dad is a real Deadhead, you might want to also go for some one-of-a-kind Grateful Dead merch that we rounded up here.

Vinyl of the Month Club $24.99

Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch

Courtesy of Amazon

Nintendo marked the highly anticipated release of “The Legend of Zelda” with a special Nintendo Switch OLED, featuring a white dock with the familiar Hylian crest from the “Legend of Zelda” series, along with Joy-Con controllers in the game’s iconic green and gold colorway. Check out more gaming gifts here.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition $379.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Wireless Earbuds

Courtesy of Urbanears

Urbanears is one of the best new wireless earbud companies on the market, offering crystal-clear audio at a fraction of the price of competitors and boasting three sleek colorways to match any outfit or mood. The best part of Urbanears is its sustainability practices: they are made of 97% recycled materials so your dad can rock out with a clean conscious.

BUY NOW: $79.99

Loop Experience Earplugs

Courtesy of Amazon

The Loop Noise Reduction Earplugs feature a unique filter to reduce noise by 20 decibels. Made specifically for professional performers, they maintain sound clarity while protecting your ears from dangerous volume levels. Plus, the set comes with eight ultra-soft silicone tips in different sizes for you to choose from for a snug fit that will be comfortable for hours-long wear. Check out more of the best earplugs for concerts here.

Loop Experience Plus Earplugs $44.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Birkenstock Soft Footbed Clog

Courtesy of Revolve

The shoe that was once reviled has now become the shoe of the summer — and the perfect gift for dad, who wants to look stylish without comprising comfort. Birkenstock’s Boston Clog, beloved by everyone from Jason Mamoa to Leonardo Dicaprio, features a natural cork and latex footbed for proper weight distribution and support in a comfy clog.

Birkenstock Soft Footbed Clog $160 Buy Now

Comedy Show Tickets

Courtesy Images

The world’s best comics are finally back on the road again after more than a year of cancelled and postponed tour dates. Take your pick between legends such as Chris Rock and Jim Gaffigan, or Ali Wong and John Mulaney. Check out all the comedians going on tour in 2022 here.

BUY NOW: $50-$500

Recess Vista Pickleball Paddle

Courtesy of Recess

For the dad with big pickleball aspirations are Recess’s luxe pickleball paddles, made with a durable fiberglass surface and a honeycomb polypropylene core. These special-edition composite paddles come in a variety of playful patterns perfect for summer, complete with an embroidered canvas case with leather detailing.

Recess Vista Pickleball Paddle $86 Buy Now

Philips Hue Smart Light

Courtesy of Amazon

Help dad add ambience to his bedroom or office with the genius voice-activated light bar, which can be used to add a colorful hue to any room or a subdued backdrop to the television.

Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light $79.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Wusthof Santoku Knife

Courtesy of Amazon

The popular German-made knife is impressively affordable considering its durability and precision. The high carbon stainless steel blade is crafted to resist corrosion and dulling, and will ensure that your dad will never want to leave the kitchen. But if your dad is a knife aficionado or might want more options, check out our expansive guide for more “Top Chef”-inspired knives and kitchen accessories.

Wusthof Santoku Knife $170.00

Loftie Alarm Clock (13% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Could your dad benefit from disconnecting from their smartphones before bed for more peaceful nighttime routine? This gorgeous alarm clock is thoughtfully designed, featuring a dimmable display, nightlight, two-phase alarm and content player — all in one. The two-phase alarm gently lulls you awake while the second one actually gets you out of bed. Plus, it’s packed with a high-quality white noise machine and bluetooth speaker to play your own podcasts and music.

Loftie Alarm Clock $149.00 $129.00 Buy Now On Amazon

‘Asian American: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes from the Philippines to Brooklyn’

Courtesy of Amazon

This book is a must if your dad’s favorite “Top Chef” star is Dale Talde (and honestly, how can it not be?) His ultra-popular Brooklyn restaurants Talde, where he reimagined iconic Asian dishes with unique Americana influences, and Pork Slope were beloved among New Yorkers. In his first cookbook, the beloved chef shares some of the best recipes that catapulted him into fame. And if you’re looking for more there’s always Gregory Gourdet’s brand new book, and Kristin Kish’s fantastic collection of recipes.

Dale Talde Cookbook $41.00

Germ Guardian Air Purifier (21% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

An affordable air purifier is the perfect gift for the practical dad looking to filter out air as smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads across the U.S. This one from Germ Guardian, currently 21% off, features a true HEPA air filter to capture up to 99.97% of germs, dust and pollen, and equipped with UV-C light technology to help reduce airborne viruses.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier $99.99 $79.10 Buy Now On Amazon

Massimo Bottura MasterClass Cooking Class

Courtesy of MasterClass

Whether your dad has a natural knack for cooking, or has a resolution to get better in the kitchen, MasterClass is a super fun way for him to dedicate more time to the hobby. In Bottura’s MasterClass, the chef of the three-Michelin-star restaurant Osteria Francescana teaches viewers how he puts his own modern and innovative touches on classic, regional Italian recipes. But if your dad isn’t a huge Italian fan, then he can opt to learn from Gordon Ramsay on American-style cooking, Aaron Franklin on Texas BBQ, James Suckling on wine appreciation among dozens of others.

BUY NOW: $15 per month

Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Courtesy of Amazon

Included in Tan France’s Amazon storefront for Father’s Day, this portable pizza oven is a sleek and totally functional addition to any outdoor parties your dad plans to throw throughout the summer. Reaching over 931 degrees F, it’s perfect for achieving a puffed up, charred artisan crust — in just 60 seconds.

BUY NOW: $499.00

Miko Foot Massager (48% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Bring the spa home with this high-tech foot massaging machine, nearly half off right now. The Miko device is equipped with heat, deep-kneading, compression, rolling, subtle vibrating, a built-in timer, five pressure settings and two wireless remotes.

MIKO Foot Massager Machine $249.99 $129.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Portable LCD Projector

Courtesy of Amazon

This projector is a great deal considering its convenient portability and high resolution projection. It’s packed with an 100-inch projection screen, and a durable exterior makes it an ideal option for camping, trips or that outdoor movie theater that your dad is always talking about setting up in the backyard. Check out more of the best portable projectors here.

Wireless Outdoor Patio Speaker

Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, to your father’s dismay, it can’t really be considered a legit theater unless you have high-tech speakers to give your favorite movies the audio they deserve. This weather-resistant speaker can handle harsh weather conditions, and is both bluetooth adaptable and wireless, making it the perfect option for an outdoor movie night. Plus, it comes in either black or white for him to choose from depending on his patio decor.

Outdoor Patio Speaker $199.95 $179.99

Theragun Mini (10% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun is a favorite within Hollywood — celebrated celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback, who worked with Alexander Skarsgaard for “The Northman” cites the percussive massage tool as one of his must-have fitness recs for helping out with aches and pains after a workout. “They’re actually paying for research to see how different types of vibrations will treat people differently,” Skarsgaard told Variety. “They’re definitely by far the best. I have all of them.”

BUY NOW: $199.00

Yeti Tumbler

Courtesy of Yeti

You can’t go wrong with a Yeti tumbler. Their best-selling Rambler is ultra-insulated to keep drinks cold to the touch throughout the day, and comes with their customer-favorite stackable lid and straw to help reduce single-use plastics.

BUY NOW: $35

Lululemon License to Train Pant

Courtesy of Lululemon

The only thing wrong with these Lulu joggers is that they might be impossible to get off your dad once you give them to him. But with anti-stink and abrasion-resistant fabric, that shouldn’t be much of a problem. The tapered pants are designed for training and active wear, but its flattering fit makes them versatile enough to wear almost anywhere. If your dad prefers less outfit changes throughout the day, then these pants are for him.

Lululemon License to Train Pant $128 Buy Now

Big Green Egg

Courtesy of Ace Hardware

If your dad is an expert griller always messing around to find the best temperature for their meats, then the Big Green Egg will be the best present they get this year. The acclaimed Kamado grill by Big Green Head is so beloved that it’s attracted an entire cult following of consumers called Eggheads. While it’s more expensive than traditional gas or charcoal grills, its design is wholly unique in that you fill the grill’s lower hemisphere to the top with hardwood charcoal, which once they start heating up, are trapped by cast-ceramic walls and a heatproof gasket to allow for precise temperature control. In general, their design is made for maintaining low, slow-cooking temperatures, simply not possible with more traditional grills at a lower price point. Check out more of the best outdoor grills here.

BUY NOW: $999

Holy Grail Burger Subscription

Courtesy of Holy Grail

With Holy Grail’s one-of-a-kind Burger Lab Subscription, you can gift dad two types of high-end burgers every month. Choose from their Wagyu Beef or Carrot-Fed burgers or Wagyu Brisket/Short Rib blend, and get grilling. For serious meat-loving dads, pair it with this all-in-one grill kit that he can use for his next outdoor barbecue.

BUY NOW: $99/3 Months

Lavazza Espresso Machine

Courtesy of Amazon

The other side of the outdoorsy, hike-going dad coin may be the brooding espresso drinker who wakes up early to read and journal. Affordable espresso makers are hard to come by, which is why the deal on this Lavazza machine is such a big deal. This one comes with two coffee selections, visual alerts and a transparent water tank, and is currently 37% off.

LavAzza Espresso Machine $175.00

Moleskine Classic Notebook

Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a classic Moleskine, whose pages are perfect for any type of note-taking. Choose from a variety of colors, and from a wide range of page designs (blank, dotted, ruled and squared) based on what your dad will be using it for.

Classic Moleskine Notebook $24.95

Cologne

Courtesy of Malin + Goetz

Malin + Goetz have perfected the scent for men, mixing citrusy and spicy notes into this dark rum fragrance. The alluring mix lasts all day and works just as well for a day out in the tropical sun as it does in a dark bar with friends.

BUY NOW: $95

Beard Trimming Set

Courtesy of Target

For a man with a beard, this grooming set is a godsend. This affordable and comprehensive kit, which includes three comb attachments and and long-lasting sharp blades, has everything he’ll need to style his stubble to perfection. He’ll have whiskers to rival Oscar Isaac in no time.

BUY NOW: $29.99

Beard Oil

Courtesy of Amazon

Any beard-bearing dad knows that Gentlemen’s Beard is one of the best haircare brands for men. Their best-selling beard oil softens, strengthens and de-frizzes facial hair. Plus, it’s 100% natural, organic and fragrance free.

BUY NOW: $25.00 $19.97

Ergonomic Office Chair

Courtesy of Amazon

If your dad complains about his back problems, the only solution you might be able to offer him, short of a back massage, might be an ergonomic chair for work. This high-rated one from the Office Store comes with a breathable progrid back with built-in lumbar support, perfect for anyone working from home. But if your dad prefers the massage, you can always gift him this insane bluetooth-powered massage gun instead.

Office Star Ergonomic Office Chair $426.49

Wireless Phone Charger

Courtesy of Amazon

If your dad get excited by new tech, then he’ll love these wireless Anker phone chargers. The two-set pack comes with a charger for both the home and the office, using a high-efficiency chipset that can quickly charge almost any type of smart phone. What makes these special is a smart design that allows users to continue using their phones while giving it juice: turn it on its side to charge in landscape mode if you wan to watch a video, or put it back to portrait mode if you want to use facial recognition or send a text.