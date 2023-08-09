Farfetch and Stadium Goods Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop With ’80s-Inspired Streetwear Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Color-blocked bomber jackets, rib-knit jumpers, chain-link necklaces and Nike Air Max sneakers are just some of the pieces in a new collection curated by Farfetch and Stadium Goods. The shoppable edit, now available to shop on Fafetch’s website, is in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with each apparel item working together to track the evolution of hip-hop and its influence on sneaker culture.

The campaign features two emerging hip-hop artists Midwxst and Bktharula, and was shot by British documentary photographer Janette Beckman in New York — the birthplace of hip-hop and home to Stadium Goods. The edit also features some of Beckman’s work from the ’80s.

“Fashion owes a lot to hip-hop. Stadium Goods and Farfetch had a unique opportunity to tell that story through our incredible artists Midwxst, Bktharula and the iconic Janette Beckman,” Neha Daya, GM of marketplace at Stadium Goods and senior director of trade at Farfetch, said in a statement. “Their perspectives spanning the early origins of the genre through to the impact today, set against the backdrop of New York City, where hip-hop, sneaker culture and Stadium Goods were all born, really brought it all full circle.”

In addition to the origins of hip-hop, the luxury collection is also a celebration of streetwear, which defines today’s fashion landscape and whose history is intertwined with that of the seminal music genre. In the capsule, you can find the latest hype pieces with the cultural credibility always promised by Farfetch — from Off-White sneakers and oversized tees to graphic hoodies from Balenciaga and Palm Angels Bear T-shirts.

