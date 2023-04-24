Erika Jayne Las Vegas Residency: How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Erika Jayne is officially headed to Sin City for her very own Las Vegas residency, a dream the reality star has had since childhood.

Titled Bet it All on Blonde, the residency will take place at House of Blues Las Vegas and will kick off on Aug. 25 for a run of 11 dates over five weekends through Dec. 2. The general onsale for tickets will become available today at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at $150 apiece.

While this is the first time that Jayne will headline a residency, real “RHOBH” fans know that the contentious reality star is no stranger to the stage. Before joining the Bravo cast in 2015, she had already gained a passionate fanbase through a string of chart-topping electronic dance songs, and after becoming an instant fan favorite within the housewives franchise, she’s continued performing at gay night clubs in San Diego, Chicago and New York. In Season 9, she even headlined her own 13-city tour called “Pretty Mess,” named after her bestselling memoir she released in 2018.

Fans can expect the lead-up to and the behind-the-scenes action of her residency to all be chronicled in Season 13 of “RHOBH,” which will also mark a new chapter for Jayne as she celebrates her newfound independence from her estranged ex-husband Tom Girardi. The high-profile lawyer had a very public fall from grace in 2020 after being accused of misappropriating $2 million in funds meant for the families of victims from a 2018 plane crash in Indonesia.

While Jayne claims she had no knowledge of Girardi’s misdeeds, her unavoidable association with the scandal has fueled much of the drama over the past two season of “RHOBH.”

Stream Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Hulu, and buy tickets to Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas Residency below:

