Dave Chappelle Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

After an explosive and contentious Netflix special in 2021, Dave Chappelle is hitting the road again.

The veteran comedian has announced the dates for a fall stand-up comedy tour, titled “Dave Chappelle Live,” which will open with twin dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 22-23 and conclude at Chicago’s United Center on Oct. 4.

Tickets to the tour, produced by Live Nation, will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26. The general onsale begins on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Chappelle has been a controversial figure following his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” in which he made jokes about transgender people, leading to company walkouts and protests last October. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos originally defended Chappelle, saying in statement that the comedian is “one of the most popular stand-ups today” and “as with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful.” Sarandos ultimately said he “screwed up” in his reaction to the Chappelle backlash.

The comedian made headlines again in 2022 when he was attacked on stage while performing a comedy set during the Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of dates below: