This Canada Goose x NBA Collab Fuses Luxury and Function

Canada Goose has teamed up with streetwear brand Union LA to release its third consecutive collection in celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend, kicking off Feb. 19.

The limited edition collection, available to shop on Canada Goose’s website starting today, is made up of five chic outerwear pieces designed by Union LA’s Chris Gibbs, who brings a modern vision to classic Americana designs and patterns. Pieces include a minimalist Toussaint Coat and the playfully patterned Legion Vest, which is also available in youth sizes for the first-ever children’s product in a Canada Goose collaboration.

“This collection truly reflects the very definition of Union — the action or fact of joining or being joined together,” Gibbs said in a statement. “By fusing the luxury performance and the function Canada Goose is known for with the design and styling of Union LA, we’ve created a limited-edition capsule collection with five distinct pieces, created with the West Coast lifestyle in mind.”

The collection was released alongside a campaign video, starring singer-songwriter Tierra Whack as she sets out on journey of discovery and self-expression, venturing out of her hometown in Philadelphia. The video, directed by Beth Brikett-Gibbs, features an eclectic cast including British poet Kai Isaiah Jamal, R&B duo Majid Jordan and NBA All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet.

Shop the entire NBA Collection with Union here, and look through the best pieces below:

Toussaint Coat

Courtesy of Canada Goose

This classic outerwear piece is inspired by French Military-style parkas, featuring an insulated, unisex design with an adjustable drawstring at the waist for a sleek silhouette.

Toussaint Coat $950 Buy Now

Breda Liner

Courtesy of Canada Goose

This versatile liner, in a gorgeous burnt tangerine, is designed to be layered underneath the Toussaint Coat but can also be worn on its own. The insulated jacket features horizontal onion quilting for added texture and snap closure mesh pockets.

Breda Liner $750 Buy Now

Legion Vest

Courtesy of Canada Goose

You can dress this stylish Legion Vest up or down, but one thing you can be sure of is that you’ll warm. Constructed out of Wool High Pile Fleece, it’s designed with two zippered front pockets and a jersey backing for added softness and easy layering.

Legion Vest $695 Buy Now

Bullard Reversible Bomber

Courtesy of Canada Goose

The most classicly streetwear piece in the collection is this bold bomber jacket, which reverses to reveal a tan exterior for a more subdued look. The reverse side also features an orange liner embossed with the logos of the NBA teams.

Bullard Reversible Bomber $1,150 Buy Now