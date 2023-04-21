BTS’s Jimin Swears By This $2 Face Mask on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS star Jimin just shared the face mask he swears by in a new interview with Vogue — and it’s currently on sale for $2.

The affordable sheet mask from Korean skincare brand Mediheal is packed with three different types of Tee Tree Oil that helps purify pores and control excess oil without irritating blemish-prone skin. In addition to Tea Tree Extract/Leaf Oil, the mask is also made with the brand’s exclusive Teatree Calming Biome complex that intensely calms and soothes the skin. The sheets themselves are made out of bamboo-derived hypoallergenic biodegradable materials, without parabens, phthalates or mineral oil that can often irritate the skin. Single masks are available on Mediheal’s website for $2 while Amazon offers a range of pack sizes.

“There’s one thing I always take with me when I travel,” Jimin told Vogue. “Seriously. this is not a commercial. Not a paid commercial. My money, my purchase. I can often get dry in the hotel so I always bring face masks.”

Although Jimin is not currently on tour (he and the rest of BTS wrapped up their “Permission to Dance” stadium tour last spring), the 27 year-old K-pop star has been traveling to promote his first solo album “Face,” which released in March. In the six-track album, he sheds light on the conflicting feelings he’s had about himself as an artist since being catapult into stardom.

“I’m actually not good at beating around the bush, or indirectly saying things, and that’s the same with my lyrics,” Jimin told Rolling Stone upon the album’s release. “I just wrote the emotions as they were, exactly how I felt two years ago, and the emotions that I felt in every situation [at that time]. So if you just listen to the music, you’ll understand the lyrics right away.”

