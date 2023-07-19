British Open 2023: How to Watch the Golf Championship Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The best golfers in the game will come together one last time this season for the British Open, which kicks off this Thursday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Eyes will be on Wyndham Clark, who was a surprise winner at the U.S Open in June, and also No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who has the opportunity to win his second major after winning the Masters last year. But the highly anticipated major could also be a place of comeuppance for some players, such as Rory McIlroy who will try to end a nearly nine-year victory drought this week. His last major win was in 2014, the last time that the Open Championship was played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

So, how can you catch the championship from home? For viewers in the U.S, a combination of NBC’s streaming service Peacock and the Golf Channel will provide coverage over the first two days of the competition. NBC will then take over coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Cable-cutters can also tune in through a variety of live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Below, check out the full 2023 British Open Championship TV schedule.

Thursday, July 20 (ET/PT)

Round 1 — 10:30 p.m. / 1:30 a.m.

Live Stream: Peacock

TV Coverage: USA Network, DirecTV

Friday, July 21 (ET/PT)

Round 2 — 10:30 p.m. / 1:30 a.m.

Live Stream: Peacock

TV Coverage: USA Network, DirecTV

Saturday, July 22 (ET/PT)

Round 3 — TBA

Live Stream: Peacock

TV Coverage: NBC, DirecTV

Sunday, July 23 (ET/PT)

Round 4 — TBA

Live Stream: Peacock

TV Coverage: NBC, DirecTV