Bravocon 2023: How to Buy Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BravoCon is back and better than ever. After drawing 30,000 fans to New York for a successful iteration in 2022, the beloved convention is headed to Las Vegas this year for its third annual three-day extravaganza.

From Nov. 3-5, thousands of Bravoholics will descend upon Caesars Forum for the opportunity to rub shoulders with Bravolebrities and connect with fellow superfans at BravoCon. Special editions of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” complete with a Bravo Clubhouse, will also return for the weekend.

In order to snag tickets to the reality show lovers convention, you’ll need to act fast. Three-day and one-day tickets sold out within a day upon becoming available on the BravoCon’s official website last month. However, one-day, three-day and VIP tickets are still available on resale sites such as VividSeats, Stubhub and Ticketmaster.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone, EVP of consumer engagement and brand strategy at NBCUniversal, told Variety earlier this year. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

Bravo has upped the ante for this year’s convention, which will boast 60 live events from the cast of the network’s top franchises such as “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck” and “Vanderpump Rules,” in addition to the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, brand new immersive experiences, innovative pop-ups and expanded photo opportunities.

The convention has also become a source for breaking news in the Bravo-verse, like the reveal of the rebooted “Real Housewives of New York” last year.

