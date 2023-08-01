Blue Ivy Reps New York in Oversized Tee at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour — And It’s Online for $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

As expected, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is full of high-octane, custom-made ensembles — from luxe Tiffany & Co. accessories, the official jeweler of the tour, to bespoke pieces from Miu Miu, Valentino and Marc Jacobs. But on Sunday night, 11 year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who has stolen the show as a backup dancer on her mom’s world tour, stepped out in a stylish $21 H&M t-shirt.

Blue joined Beyoncé on stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to lead dances to “My Power” and “Black Parade” before taking off a grey bomber jacket to reveal an oversized black t-shirt imprinted with the words “New York” — a nod to the hometown of many attendees in the packed stadium.

Blue made her Renaissance debut during Beyoncé’s European leg of the tour, making surprise appearances at stops in Paris and London. Since kicking off her North American trek earlier this month, Blue’s complex choreography has become one of the most anticipated aspects of the show.

After Sunday night’s show, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her daughter’s performance. She captioned the post, “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Jay-Z was also spotted at MetLife, where he danced along and cheered on his wife and daughter from the crowd.

Beyoncé’s next stop on the Renaissance World Tour is on Tuesday night at Boston’s Gillette Stadium. Tickets are currently available for her remaining North American dates on resale sites such as Stubhub and Vividseats.

