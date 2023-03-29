The Best Ted Lasso Merch to Gift in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Apple TV+ is keeping “Ted Lasso” fans well fed with the Emmy-winning show’s third season. Since hitting the streamer on March 16, fans realized that episodes were notably longer than previous seasons’ standard 30-minute run times, with the first three episodes ranging from 44 to 50 minutes.
However, the season’s final episode set to air on May 31 may be the last time that fans see Jason Sudeikis as the lovable AFC Richmond team coach on their screens. There’s a a good chance that this will be the final season (although this is yet to be confirmed), but if true the most diehard fans will want to honor their favorite show with Ted Lasso-inspired merch — in addition to re-binging the series on Apple TV+.
Below, check out all the best Ted Lasso merch to buy and gift this year:
Ted Lasso Monopoly
Buy, sell and trade properties like Nelson Road Stadium, The Owner’s Box and Keely’s Flat using Lasso-inspired by Believe (Community Chest) cards and Smells Like Potential (Chance) cards. Fans will appreciate the hyper-specific tokens pulled straight from the Emmy-winning show such as Ted’s visor, a goldfish, a toy army man, a box of those famous biscuits and a teacup. Check out more pop culture-inspired games here.
Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard
Enhance any group hangout or party with this yellow and blue dartboard featuring the signature Believe logo in the center and six American flag-designed darts.
Ted Lasso Believe Magnet Bottle Opener
Crack open a cold one with Believe bottle opener, inspired by the famed sign in the A.F.C Richmond locker room.
UNO Ted Lasso Card Game
Uno gets an upgrade with this Lasso-fied deck, whose cards don images of the show’s most beloved characters such as Ted, Rebecca, Roy, Jamie, Keeley and Will.
Ted Lasso Little People Special Edition Set
Bring home your favorite team members and coaches in this adorable special edition Little People set, featuring everyone from head coach Ted Lasso and team owner Rebecca Welton to marketing manager Keeley Jones.
Ted Lasso Believe Laser Engraved Glass
Become a Diamond Dog by adding this engraved glass to your collection.
Ted Lasso Believe Pattern Sherpa Blanket
Binge your favorite “Ted Lasso” episodes underneath this cozy blanket, soft on one side and fluffy on the other.
Ted Lasso Believe Die Cut Sticker
You can show your love for “Ted Lasso” and A.F.C Richmond everywhere you go with this blue and yellow sticker style designed like the show’s famed Believe sign in the locker room.
Ted Lasso Believe Sign Tough Phone Case
Rally the team from anywhere with this spirited phone case made out of high-quality polycarbonate that will won’t scratch, peel or fade.
Ted Lasso Believe Union Jack Mug
Rep your favorite show every morning with this adorable coffee mug celebrating A.F.C Richmond.
Ted Lasso Believe Sign Frosted Glass
Bring the Crown & Anchor pub to your home with this 16 oz. glass beer mug, with a frosted exterior that makes it look like it just left the freezer and featuring bold logos on both sides.
Barbecue Sauce Apron
Chef up in style in this Barbecue Sauce apron, pulled straight from the show’s darts scene in the first season.