The Best Ted Lasso Merch to Gift in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple TV+ is keeping “Ted Lasso” fans well fed with the Emmy-winning show’s third season. Since hitting the streamer on March 16, fans realized that episodes were notably longer than previous seasons’ standard 30-minute run times, with the first three episodes ranging from 44 to 50 minutes.

However, the season’s final episode set to air on May 31 may be the last time that fans see Jason Sudeikis as the lovable AFC Richmond team coach on their screens. There’s a a good chance that this will be the final season (although this is yet to be confirmed), but if true the most diehard fans will want to honor their favorite show with Ted Lasso-inspired merch — in addition to re-binging the series on Apple TV+.

Below, check out all the best Ted Lasso merch to buy and gift this year:

Ted Lasso Monopoly

Courtesy of WB

Buy, sell and trade properties like Nelson Road Stadium, The Owner’s Box and Keely’s Flat using Lasso-inspired by Believe (Community Chest) cards and Smells Like Potential (Chance) cards. Fans will appreciate the hyper-specific tokens pulled straight from the Emmy-winning show such as Ted’s visor, a goldfish, a toy army man, a box of those famous biscuits and a teacup. Check out more pop culture-inspired games here.

Ted Lasso Monopoly $49.95 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard

Courtesy of WB

Enhance any group hangout or party with this yellow and blue dartboard featuring the signature Believe logo in the center and six American flag-designed darts.

Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard $99 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Magnet Bottle Opener

Courtesy of WB

Crack open a cold one with Believe bottle opener, inspired by the famed sign in the A.F.C Richmond locker room.

Ted Lasso Believe Magnet Bottle Opener $14.95 Buy Now

UNO Ted Lasso Card Game

Courtesy of Amazon

Uno gets an upgrade with this Lasso-fied deck, whose cards don images of the show’s most beloved characters such as Ted, Rebecca, Roy, Jamie, Keeley and Will.

Ted Lasso Uno Card Game $6.49 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Little People Special Edition Set

Courtesy of Walmart

Bring home your favorite team members and coaches in this adorable special edition Little People set, featuring everyone from head coach Ted Lasso and team owner Rebecca Welton to marketing manager Keeley Jones.

Ted Lasso Little People Special Edition Set $29.97 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Laser Engraved Glass

Courtesy of WB

Become a Diamond Dog by adding this engraved glass to your collection.

Ted Lasso Believe Laser Engraved Glass $24.95 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Pattern Sherpa Blanket

Courtesy of WB

Binge your favorite “Ted Lasso” episodes underneath this cozy blanket, soft on one side and fluffy on the other.

Ted Lasso Believe Pattern Sherpa Blanket $49.95 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Die Cut Sticker

Courtesy of WB

You can show your love for “Ted Lasso” and A.F.C Richmond everywhere you go with this blue and yellow sticker style designed like the show’s famed Believe sign in the locker room.

Ted Lasso Believe Die Cut Sticker $7.95 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Sign Tough Phone Case

Courtesy of WB

Rally the team from anywhere with this spirited phone case made out of high-quality polycarbonate that will won’t scratch, peel or fade.

Ted Lasso Believe Sign Tough Phone Case $34.95 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Union Jack Mug

Courtesy of WB

Rep your favorite show every morning with this adorable coffee mug celebrating A.F.C Richmond.

Ted Lasso Believe Union Jack Mug $16.95 $12.75 Buy Now

Ted Lasso Believe Sign Frosted Glass

Courtesy of WB

Bring the Crown & Anchor pub to your home with this 16 oz. glass beer mug, with a frosted exterior that makes it look like it just left the freezer and featuring bold logos on both sides.

Ted Lasso Believe Sign Frosted Glass $23.95 Buy Now

Barbecue Sauce Apron

Courtesy of Redbubble

Chef up in style in this Barbecue Sauce apron, pulled straight from the show’s darts scene in the first season.

Barbecue Sauce Apron $22.56 Buy Now