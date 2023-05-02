The Best Retinol Alternatives, According to Hollywood Dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Retinol has long been one of the most popular ingredients in Hollywood skincare routines, known for its efficacy in fading dark spots, fighting acne and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, gentler retinol alternatives have become increasingly more popular in recent years for those with sensitive skin, who can suffer adverse effects when prescribed in high doses or without proper sun protection.

“All skin types can experience retinol side effects, but sensitive skin, dry skin or anyone who has acne or rosacea are more prone as their skin is already sensitized due to the condition,” New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD., whose clients include Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser, tells Variety.

Skin dryness and irritation, often referred to as retinoid dermatitis, in addition to increased sensitivity to sunlight are three of the most common side effects, which Idriss says can present itself as flaking, peeling or even burning. “It’s super, super important to only use it at night and always, always, always follow up with sunscreen the next morning,” Idriss says.

While Idriss considers retinol to be the “true gold standard” in skincare, she does recommend a plant-based ingredient called bakuchiol, an antixodent found in the seeds of the plant Psoralea Corylifolia, for those looking for a retinol alternative that’s gentler on the skin. “I typically recommend using this during pregnancy or if you are breastfeeding when you cannot use retinols,” Idriss says. “It has been shown to have similar effects on the skin, such as stimulating collagen production, improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also good for sensitive skin types or beginners to retinol.”

Below, shop through two of Idriss’s top recommendations for retinol alternatives, including Glossier’s Universal Pro-Retinol and Ole Henriksen’s Retin-ALT Power Serum.

Olehenriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum

Courtesy of Sephora

“Ole Henriksen has their Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum with bakuchiol. It has a lovely texture and is great for all skin types. Plus, it’s mixed with glycolic and lactic acid to help even out your skin tone.”

Olehenriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum $60 Buy Now

Glossier Universal Pro-Retinol

Courtesy of Glossier

“Another one I like is the Glossier Universal Pro-Retinol with 0.5% Retinyl Sunflowerate, the ester of retinol and sunflower seed acid.”

Glossier Pro-Retinol $35 Buy Now