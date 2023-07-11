These Dyson Dupes, Including Shark’s Coveted Cordless Vacuum, Are All Half Off for Prime Day

There’s no better day of the year to invest in luxe home appliances than Prime Day. Some of the best discounts this year are on Shark Vacuums, which are up to 50% off for Prime Day.

From the bestselling Navigator Lift Away to the cordless Vortex Pro, here are the best Shark vacuum deals to shop right now. Check out more Dyson vacuum deals here, and the overall best 2023 Prime Day deals here.

Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum (50% Off)

Enjoy the same powerful suction and innovative design as Dyson for a fraction of the price. Shark’s NV352, which is less than $100 with this crazy Prime Day deal, features an efficient lift-away functionality that allows you to raise the the detachable pod and clean above-floor areas like stairs and furniture. Plus, it boasts an anti-allergen complete seal technology that works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens; a brushroll shutoff that allows you to switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning at the touch of a button; and swivel steering for seamless maneuvering.

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $199.99 $99.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum (45% Off)

You get the same power and cleaning performance as a full size vacuum with the slim, sleek and cordless Vertex Pro. The lightweight stick vacuum contains up to a full hour of runtime and comes with duoclean powerfins that deliver nonstop contact to pick up more in every pass, and a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair retrieval. Plus, it’s designed with a IQ display with real-time readouts on runtime and performance; a multiflex technology that helps clean hard-to-reach places; and a removable hand vac for above-floor cleaning.

Shark IZ662H Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $449.99 $249.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum (48% Off)

You won’t find Shark’s ultra-light Rocket for as low as $130 any other time of the year. Take advantage of this limited Prime Day deal by snagging the coveted cleaning appliance, known for its versatility in cleaning both carpets and bare floors and its easy conversion to a handheld vacuum. It boasts nonstop corded performance for a whole-home clean and swivel steering for excellent control in tight spaces.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Cord Vacuum Bagless Vacuum $249.99 $129.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Shark Cordless Hand Vac (23% Off)

Those who live in smaller space will appreciate Shark’s cordless hand vac, which uses a high-speed brushless motor to deliver unparalleled suction power. The portable device also features a Multi-Surface Pet Tool for upholstery, carpets, and pet hair, and a sleek charging dock designed for quick access and fast charging.