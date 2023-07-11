These Dyson Appliances Are Cheaper Than We’ve Seen Them All Year With These Prime Day Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Since taking the world by storm over the past two years, Dyson has managed to rarely go on sale — a feat that only the biggest players on the market, such as Apple or Peloton, are able to get away with. So, it’s a big deal when Dyson’s most coveted appliances are discounted for deals events like Prime Day.

This Prime Day, you can save up to $200 on the brand’s most coveted appliances — from their innovative Dyson Airwrap to their top-tier V8 cordless vacuum cleaner.

Check out the best Prime Day Dyson deals below, and check out more of the best 2023 Prime Day deals here. And remember, you won’t be able to view the deals without being a Prime member. Sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Dyson AirWrap Styler Complete (21% Off)

You’ve probably heard of the Dyson Airwrap and we’re here to tell you that yes…the rumors are true. The magical hair appliance can give you blowout-worthy curls from home without damaging your hair. The new design comes with re-engineered attachments for faster and easier styling, new barrels to curl and wave in both directions and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Autoreact Air Purifier and Fan ($200 Off)

Dyson is also a leading brand in the purifier space, which has skyrocked in popularity in recent years as people become more conscious of the air they’re breathing. The Pure Cool Link Tower has a sealed HEPA filter, which captures ultrafine particles from all angles, uses a high-tech detection sensor that automotically turns the machine on when “bad air” is present, responds to both voice and remote controls and even doubles as a cooling fan during summer months.

Dyson Coralle Hair Straightener (20% Off)

If you style your hair straight more days than not, then Dyson’s special edition hair straightener is well worth the money — especially now that it’s down to less than $400 for a limited time. The top-rated appliance works for all hair types, and is the only straightener on the market that has flexing plates that shape to gather the hair together, meaning you can create your desired style with less heat.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (23% Off)

Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from heat damage and create salon-grade styling. The comprehensive appliance set features five styling attachments for different hair types, including a new attachment that hides flyaways for a smooth, shiny finish. Other attachments include a Styling Concetrate for precise styling, a Diffuser attachment to help reduce frizz, Gentle Air attachment for gentle styling on fine hair and a Wide-tooth Comb for shaping and lengthening.