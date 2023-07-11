Best Prime Day Deals For Baby

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Babies, they’re adorable, sweet and (often) exceedingly expensive. But there are certain things that truly make your life easier as a parent, like the Frida Baby nose snot sucker (yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like) the cradle cap brush, sound machines and on-the-go diaper changing mats. Then there are the things you HAVE to have (normally) like bottles, milk storage bags and what not.

Avoid draining your bank account on your little sweetie with the best baby deals available at the Prime Day sale. Here’s our roundup of trusted, tried and reliable products that we wish we had been able to buy on sale.

Nanit Baby Monitor (34% Off)

The only baby monitor worth its price tag. Not only can the Nanit keep tabs on temperature, motion, sounds (and alert you to all of those settings) but it will also keep track of the baby’s sleeping. So when you’re in the thick of it and you’ve forgotten how long your child has been asleep (a real problem!) the Nanit will let you know how long your baby has been sleeping. It’s priceless, and now on sale.

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor $299.99 $199.49 Buy Now On Amazon

Boppy (20% Off)

The Boppy is an essential baby item. Even if you don’t use it for feeding, it’s a wonderful tummy time motivator, plus being surrounded by pillows does kind of help with the early mornings and late nights. We definitely recommend opting for the “organic” Bobby cover and pillow, it’s softer!

Boppy Organic Original Support Nursing Pillow $59.99 $47.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Skip Hop Baby Gate (25% Off)

Depending on your home and parenting style, you may opt for a baby gate. The Skip Hop play enclosure it easily the least offensive looking baby enclosure on the market. And thankfully Skip Hop is a fantastic brand with reliable products, we actually bought two of these fences to make a mega baby gate.

Skip Hop Portable Baby Changing Pad, Pronto, Black & White Stripe %180 $135 Buy Now On Amazon

Frida Baby Thermometer (30% Off)

Friday Baby brand is definitely a parent fav. It’s full of gadgets and gizmos to help your baby when they’re leaking, snotty, gassy or even flaking. The snotsucker is legend, and now they make an electric one (see below). But the thing every parent really needs is a plethora of thermometers (one is never enough). Thankfully, the Frida lets you test the baby’s temperature in their ear, forehead and there’s also a touchless option.

Baby Basics Kit $52.99 $37.09 Buy Now On Amazon

The ONLY Diaper Pail That Works (15% Off)

Many, many people will tell you to use another diaper bin, these people are either lying or simply do not know that there is a better way! They’ll say, “you don’t need to buy special bags for [REDACTED BRAND] you can use your own bags!” But, when you’re filling a pail full of human waste, you WANT the special bags with Arm & Hammer scent, trust.

Munchkin® Diaper Pail Baby Registry Starter Set $62.99 $53.34 Buy Now On Amazon

Sparrow Ultra Compact Foldable Stroller, 20% Off

There are loads of lightweight travel strollers. But VERY FEW actually fold into a literal tote without any elaborate add ons like the “Sparrow.” This compact stroller is traveling (the company boasts it will absolutely fit in most airplane’s overhead storage). Weighing under 13 lbs. and good for babies up to 55 lbs., the Munchkin stroller (a very reliable brand) is pretty perfect for those looking for a compact stroller. And at 20% off, it’s pretty great deal.

Munchkin® Sparrow™ Ultra Compact Lightweight Travel Stroller $214.08 Buy Now On Amazon

Baby Nail File (24% Off)

If you’re a big wuss (it’s OK) and afraid of cutting your kids nails, behold the baby nail file. Prolong the inevitable by adorably buffing your little one’s claws with this spinning contraption.

Baby Nail Clippers File $21.99 $16.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Willow Wearable Breast Pump (27% Off)

The Willow pump really revolutionized hands-free pumping. Today they’re already at the third generation and boating not only hands-free but leak-free, cord-free in-bra pumping. If you want an even smaller breast pump the Willow Go is also on sale for 25% off.

Willow Pump Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump $549.99 $399.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Britax Car Seats (40% Off)

A go-to car seat brand, Britax is offering up to 40% off on strollers and car seats. Often used for the toddler years, this is a pretty great deal that rarely surfaces these days.

Britax Grow With You $349.99 $209.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Smily Mia Penguin (30% Off)

This little penguin has over 25,000 reviews on Amazon. Why? Because it’s adorable and very difficult for baby to drop while playing. Two very important things to consider when picking the perfect toy/teether for your child.

Smily Mia Penguin Buddy Never Drop Silicone Teething Toys for Babie $9.99 $6.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Tiny Fan (33% Off)

Great for the stroller and the maternity ward. Sometimes hospitals (and you) can be hot, hot, hot bring your own portable cooling device (just make sure to charge it beforehand). Also, this little twisty thing turns into an A-plus stroller fan/travel cooler for baby and toddler. Come June, we don’t leave home without it.

Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod Clip $35.99 $23.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Lalo The Chair Convertible 3-in-1 High Chair (20% Off)

This stunning high chair from Lalo along with and several children’s plate ware sets are all 20% off.

Lalo The Chair Convertible 3-in-1 High Chair $259 $207 Buy Now On Amazon

