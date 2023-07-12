From 23andMe to AncestryDNA, These Popular DNA Test Kits Are 50% Off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day has millions of deals on TVs, headphones and even parenting essentials, but one of the best Prime Day deals for 2023 is on at-home DNA test kits.

The popular 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit, for example, is on sale for just $99 — 50% off its regular price of $199. The at-home test uses a saliva sample to help determine your family ancestry, while offering insights into any genetic predispositions or health conditions you may be vulnerable to.

Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test $199.00 $98.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test delivers two sets of reports: one to help you determine your ancestry and family tree history, and another to determine your likelihood of developing certain health conditions.

The kit is super easy to use: spit into a provided tube, then seal it up and return the saliva sample back to the 23andMe lab using the pre-paid envelope. Register your email and you’ll receive your results in about 4-5 weeks. uses a simple saliva sample

Prefer a simple DNA kit? The AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit is 50% off as well for Prime Day, available on Amazon for just $59 (regularly $119+).

Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits Test Kit $119.00 $59.00 Buy Now On Amazon

This at-home testing kit also uses a simple saliva sample to help determine your ethnicity estimate and traits based on your origins. You’ll be able to (as closely as possible) isolate the region where you family lineage began, with AncestryDNA using more than 2,300 regions in their search database.

The test will also deliver a report on your genetics, letting you see both visible traits (I.e. how prone you are to hair loss or freckles) to hidden traits, like your aversion to certain foods or energy levels.

Regularly $119, get the AncestryDNA + Traits Kit for just $59 right now on Amazon.com.

Note: you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to score the discounted pricing for these DNA kits. Not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial now using this link and see more home testing deals on Amazon.com.