Max Is Down to $7.99 per Month for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Prime Day deals are rolling in, and streaming platforms aren’t sitting this year’s savings season out. Both Max and the Amazon-owned MGM+ are half off for the first two months. The limited-time deals, which were announced July 5, will be available through the end of Prime Day on July 12.

Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $7.99/month for the first two months, down from its usual $15.99/month price tag. MGM+’s ad-supported plan is down to $.99/month for the first three months, compared to its usual $5.99/month. Both deals will only be available until July 12, so you’ll want to snag them before their typical monthly costs are reinstated.

There’s never been a better time to add a Max subscription to your streaming arsenal. In addition to brand new shows such as the second seasons of “And Just Like That….” “The Idol” and “The Last of Us,” dozens of coveted titles have recently landed on the streaming platform such as “Avatar: The Way of Water” and all nine “Harry Potter” films.

Max $15.99/Month $7.99/Month

There are also a slew of buzzy titles that are available to stream on MGM+ at a more affordable price than any other streamer. Watch critically acclaimed films such as “Babylon,” “Women Talking,” “Dungeons and Dragons,” “Till” and “Bones and All.”

MGM+ $5.99/Month $.99/Month

Streaming platforms are only a small sample of the epic deals that will be available online throughout the week. Keep track of all the best Prime Day deals here.