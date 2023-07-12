These Top-Rated Drone Cameras Are Up to 50% Off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of the most top-rated drone camera brands, such as DJI and Holy Stone, have seen huge price slashes over the past two days on Amazon. And with only a few hours left of Prime Day (the mega deals event ends July 12 at 12 am PT), you’ll want to jump on these deals fast before they go.

While the DJI Mini 3 Pro is only 20% off, it might be the best drone camera deal online right now since it’s rare for this best-selling device to ever go on sale. Right now, the Mini 3 is $730, down from its regular $909 price tag.

However, if you aren’t a professional camera pilot and are looking for something more affordable to practice your skills, then one of the many Holy Stone or Heygelo drones that are on sale might be your best bet. Heygelo’s S90 Drone is down to only $44 right now, a 56% discount. It’s basically begging you to bite the bullet….

Shop through the best Prime Day drone camera deals below:

DJI Mini 3 Pro (20% Off)

DJI’s Mini 3 Pro is widely considered one of the best camera drones on the market. The foldable and compact design makes it easy to carry on any adventure, and the advanced camera system boasts 4k video and 48mp photos. Plus. the redesigned Pro version offers True Vertical Shooting for portrait shots, ideal for social media, and he gimbal rotates 90 degrees o you don’t have to compromise image quality.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC), Lightweight Drone with 4K Video, $909.00 $729.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Holy Stone GPS Drone (38% Off)

Holy Stone is the best mid-tier drone camera if you aren’t looking to shell out more than $500. The HS720E GPS Drone, currently 38% off, boasts more than 5,000 rave reviews. The EIS (Electric Image Stabilization) technology reduces video blurring; Sony Sensor is equipped with advanced image-capture technologies for superior image quality than others; and a 4k camera catches vivid details.

Holy Stone HS720E GPS Drone with 4K $339.99 $209.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Heygelo S90 Drone With Camera (56% Off)

The Heygolo is the best bet for amateur drone camera pilots. How it works: Simply connect the WiFi of drone and enjoy real-time live video from a bird-eye perspective on the app. The affordable device is equipped with a 1080P HD Camera, with content captured and stored on your album, which makes it effortless to edit footage and share instantly to social media.