The Absolute Best Back-to-School Deals to Shop Right Now: From Macbook Pros to JBL Speakers

We’re officially nearing the end of summer, which means you’re likely in the market for the best back-to-school deals — whether you’re heading to the dorms or readying yourself for early morning classroom drop-offs for the kids.

Luckily, there are hundreds of deals on everything from tech to bedding to furniture that will make your back-to-school shopping that much easier this year. One of the best deals we found this year is on Apple’s bestselling 2020 Macbook Air (currently 25% off) and on this sleek laptop and tech backpack (nearly 50% off right now).

Of course, one of the best perks of becoming a new student is Amazon Prime’s student discount. If you haven’t already, sign up for a Prime membership, which is half off for students.

Shop the best back to school deals below:

Electric Kettle (15% Off)

A fast-boiling electric kettle is an essential for the dorm room, where you’ll want to hot water fast for coffee, tea and late-night ramen.

COSORI Speed-Boil Electric Kettle $27.98 Buy Now On Amazon

Moment Laptop + Tech Backpack (47% Off)

A stylish backpack, that’s big enough to fit a laptop and notebook, is an essential for the beginning of any new school year. This one from Moment is specifically designed for tech, with a dedicated pocket that fits up to a 16” laptop, and simple organization for chargers, mice, headphones, notebooks, keys, and even sunglasses.

Moment Laptop & Tech Backpack $149.99 $79.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Apple 2020 Macbook Air (25% Off)

The Macbook Air has never been cheaper than with this limited-time Prime Day deal, which brings down the price of the bestselling 2020 13-incher to less than $750. The Air boasts an all-day battery life, a powerful and fast processing with an M1 chip, 8 GB of superfast memory and a stunning 13-inch retina display — all in the slim, sleek build that only Apple can achieve.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip $999.00 $749.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Apple AirPod Pros (20% Off)

These are the cheapest we’ve ever seen Apple’s noice-cancelling Airpod Pros, which are worth the buy even when not on sale. They boast unbeatable ANC, five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $249.00 $199.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Wall Cabinet Door (22% Off)

Space-saving storage is an essential for the dorm room. This wall cabinet door organizer boasts a genius design, with eight adjustable shelves that can be mounted anywhere in your home.

Wall Cabinet Door Organizer $68.15 $52.90 Buy Now

Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum (33% Off)

Any one of Shark’s cult-favorite vacuum being less than $100 is an unbeatable deal. This two-in-one vacuum features two cyclonic air streams for incredible suction and long-lasting filter and motor life.

Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $149.99 $99.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker (23% Off)

If you live alone, you can’t go wrong with Keurig’s tried-and-true single-serve coffee machine, that allows you to brew any size cup between 6-12 oz and has a removable cup reservoir for effortless brewing. Plus, measuring only 5 inches wide, it’s perfect for small spaces.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Evening Teal $109.99 $84.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Apple iPad 9th Gen (18% Off)

This iPad deal gets you a 10.2-inch tablet with 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, WiFi connectivity and a gorgeous retina display, all for just $249 on Amazon.com (for reference, this same iPad is $329 at BestBuy). Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models, with many of the same features and technology. The sharp and vivid display makes it easy to stream your favorite movies or to use the tablet for drawing and sketching. Apple’s “True Tone” technology automatically adjusts the display to the brightness levels in the room, to make it easy to see your screen, no matter the lighting or time of day.

Apple iPad (9th Generation $329.00 $269.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (17% Off)

It can be hard to find time to deep clean when dealing with classes and assignments which is why a efficient tool like Black+Decker’s cordless vacuum is a must have. The handheld device removes hair, dirt, and debris from carpets, car interiors, furniture, and high-traffic areas. An ergonomic design with an on-board extension means you won’t need to bend over as often and a slim nozzle rotates 180° to fit into tight spaces at different angles.

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $59.99 $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Small Folding Desk (26% Off)

The perfect solution for creating an ad-hoc office/study space in a tight room. Pair it with this bestselling ergonomic chair, also currently on sale, for a comfy and affordable set-up.

4NM 31.5″ Small Folding Desk $87.99 $64.99 Buy Now On Amazon

JBL Flip 6 (31% Off)

The Flip 6 is the safest bet if you’re looking for a tried-and-true budget portable speaker, small enough to carry in a tote but with enough horsepower to carry audio through a sizable room — and now for less than $100. It improves upon the Flip 5 with a completely waterproof exterior and IPX7 rating. Check out more JBL speaker deals here.

JBL Flip 6 $129.95 $89.95 Buy Now

Amazon Prime for Students (6-Month Free Trial)

One of the most exciting perks of becoming a new student is the plethora of student deals and promos you can begin taking advantage of. Amazon Prime has one of the best student discounts on the market, offering a 6-month free trial and then a membership for 50% off ($7.50/month).