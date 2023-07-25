This Webcam Comes With Built-In Autofocus and Noise Reduction to Make Sure You’re Always Coming in Clear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Working from home has become the norm for millions of people around the world and with it, comes the video conferencing and Zoom calls. While most laptops these days have built-in webcams, if you want to really stand out on camera — and stand out amongst your colleagues — you’ll want to upgrade to an external webcam. Amazon has a number of webcams on sale right now, but we like this one, which comes with built-in autofocus, noise-reduction and 2K resolution to make sure you’re always coming in clear.

Already a steal at its regular price of $49.99, apply the current on-site Amazon coupon to save an additional 10% off.

Amazon

EMEET C960 2K Webcam with Microphone $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

EMEET’s 2K webcam uses the so-called “Time-of-Flight” (TOF) technology, which automatically adjusts the camera based on lighting conditions and environment, so that the shot is always focused on you. The webcam has automatic low-light correction to boost brightness and contrasts if you’re being washed out — it’s like its own built-in filter to help you look your best.

In addition to the camera, this webcam also delivers clean, crisp audio, with a noise-reduction chip that focuses the dual microphones on your voice — and not on distracting background chatter.

This webcam attaches easily to your laptop or computer monitor, and the software pairs in seconds. It’s foldable too, letting you pack it for travel or store it away in a desk drawer when not in use.

With Zoom calls becoming almost a daily occurrence, you’ll want to pick up this webcam to help you look clearer — and sound clearer — over the screen.

One of the best webcams on Amazon, the EMEET C960 boasts a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 18,000 verified reviewers online. See more details here.