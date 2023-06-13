Just in Time for Summer Travel Season, Amazon’s Lightest, Smallest Kindle Is Now Just $79

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Kindle E-Reader has long been a preferred mode of reading for both eco-conscious folks and travelers and commuters alike. With its ink-free and paper-free design, the portable tablet has made it easy to take your reading on the go, without having to lug a bunch of books around.

Now, a new Amazon deal makes it even more affordable to get your hands on a Kindle. Amazon has discounted its six-inch Kindle to just $79.99. Regularly $100+, the deal saves you 20% off the lightest and most compact e-reader in the Kindle lineup.

Kindle (2022 release) $99.99 $79.99

Released just last year, this Kindle measures 6.2 x 4.3 inches — just slightly larger than a physical photo print. It’s nearly an inch smaller than the popular Kindle Paperwhite and more than three inches smaller than the Kindle Scribe. It’s also just 0.3 inches thick, making it super portable and easy to tuck into a bag or coat pocket.

Features-wise, the Kindle has a glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display for crisp, sharp text that’s easy on the eyes. Adjust the built-in light to brighten the screen if you’re reading at night, and then turn it down when you’re using the Kindle during the day. The book text appears on a white background that’s meant to mimic real paper.

The 2022 Kindle comes with 16GB of storage — double the capacity of the previous model. That’s more than enough space to store thousands of e-book downloads. Battery life is excellent, with a single charge getting you up a whopping six weeks of reading time. USB-C compatibility makes it easy to fully charge your battery in less than four hours.

What we like: Amazon designed this new Kindle with sustainability in mind, using up to 75% recycled plastic for the shell and 100% recyclable materials for the packaging.

Kindle (2022 release) $79.99

This Kindle deal gets you a brand new, six-inch Kindle e-reader plus a free, three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, where you can access more than two million books and thousands of audiobooks. Regularly $100+, get a Kindle now for just $79.99 here.

This is one of the best Kindle deals so far this year and the cheapest price we’ve seen online for the portable e-reader. Don’t just take our word for it: more than 80% of shoppers give this Kindle a five-star review. See full details here.