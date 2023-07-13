Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Down to $159 – Their Lowest Price Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is behind us but Amazon is still churning out unbeatable deals on their site through the month. The best one we’ve scoped out today? The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, which are more than half off right now.

The deluxe headphones, which normally retail for $350 are down to $159 on Amazon — a 54% discount and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these top-rated cans. The deal seems to be exclusive to Amazon — the set is listed at its full retail price on other sites such as Beats by Dre and Apple, and they’re only discounted to $199 at BestBuy.

Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $349.95 $159.99 Buy Now

Since debuting in 2017, the Studio3 have endured as the brand’s flagship over-ear headphones. Reviewers have noted that the Studio 3 pair is best for travelling and commuting, thanks to strong noise cancellation, a comfortable and adjustable fit and long battery life. They also fold for portability.

Another plus is their plush design; they’re built of plastic with soft-touch finishing and leather cushioning, which is apt for gaming since you’ll be able to keep them on for hours without your ears or temples getting irritated. Plus, the adjustable headband has brushed metal which you can easily maneuver to the shape of your head.

Of course, the audio is what makes the Studio3 worth all the money — especially when you’re paying less than $200 for a pair of headphones that compete with those from Sony and Bose that are upwards of $400. With a powerful, but not too overpowering, bass and an overall balanced sound, they make the perfect choice if you’re in the market for new pair of portable headphones.

Noise-cancellation technology lets you shut off outside noise to focus on your playlists and podcasts without any distractions.

Amazon

Don’t just take our word for it: the Beats Headphones have a 4.7-star review (out of five) from more than 37,000 shoppers online. Get this Beats Studio3 deal on Amazon now and pick up the headphones for just $159 here.