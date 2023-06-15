This Barbie x Kitsch Collection Is a Bubblegum Pink Dream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since those internet-breaking photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” were leaked last summer, the color pink has become omnipresent and Mattel’s plastic doll a style muse to everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lizzo to Conan Gray to Machine Gun Kelly. As the Warner Bros. film’s anticipated July 21 release inches closer, more and more brands have hopped on the Barbie-core train to launch their own pink-hued, Barbie-inspired collections.

The affordable haircare company Kitsch is the most recent brand to Barbie-fy their products, with a new line of accessories whose rhinestone details and neon colorways would look right at home in the famed Malibu Dreamhouse. The lineup includes a bright pink silk pillowcase, a checkered blue heatless curling set, satin scrunchies, nylon elastics and a shimmering, marble-patterned claw clip — all of which are $22 or less.

Courtesy of Kitsch

“Barbie is the original girl empowerment brand, and as a female-owned company we’re so proud to work with them to create our new Barbie® x Kitsch collection,”Cassandra Morales Thurswell, the founder and CEO of Kitsch, said in a statement. “Inspired by sun-kissed Malibu and Barbie’s iconic style, we’ve paired head-turning designs with our best-selling products to bring out your inner strength and beauty.”

The limited-edition collection is available to shop on kitsch.com starting today. Check out some of the best pieces below:

Satin Pillowcase

Courtesy of Kitsch

Kitsch’s best-selling satin pillowcase is now available in two brand new colors and patterns, including this neon “Iconic” pink, with the Mattel’s signature “B” embroidered in the bottom corner, and a blue-checkered palm tree-designed pattern inspired by Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse. Satin pillowcases have been proven to tame frizz and reduce breakage by creating less friction, to reduce breakouts by absorbing less moisture and to prevent facial creases while sleeping.

Satin Pillowcase $22 Buy Now

Satin Heatless Curling Set

Courtesy of Kitsch

You may have seen Kitsch’s viral heatless curling set on your TikTok FYP, and now the innovative heatless hair product has been updated in this playful light blue and pink pattern inspired by Gerwig’s upcoming film. “Queer Eye” star and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness even cited the product as one of his top haircare essentials, telling Variety last year that they “really create such a sleek, polished wave depending on which kind you use, I really love them.”

Satin Heatless Curling Set $20 Buy Now

Rhinestone Claw Clip

Courtesy of Kitsch

Shine bright even on your laziest hair days with this gorgeous claw clip, boasting a beautiful marble pattern and iconic Barbie logo in rhinestones.

Rhinestone Claw Clip $14 Buy Now