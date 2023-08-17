Have a ‘Barbiecore’ Halloween With These Six Costume Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Get ready to say “Hi Barbie!” when you’re trick-or-treating this year because there will no doubt be thousands of people dressed as the iconic plastic doll this Halloween.
Luckily, the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling provides dozens of Barbie iterations to tap into this October — from Barbie and Ken’s neon-hued rollerskating set to the bubblegum pink jumpsuits the Barbie squad wears to reclaim their Dreamhouse.
Below, shop through the best Barbie costumes to wear this year:
Dreamhouse Barbie
“Wake up in your own pink world,” as Lizzo sings in the film’s opening sequence. Dress up in a classic Barbie fit, before her world turns upside down, with this 1960s-style gingham dress and white floral necklace.
Cowgirl Barbie
No better way to evade stares and assimilate into Malibu by rocking a hot pink cowgirl outfit…right? This five-piece set has everything you need to channel Robbie’s when she enters the real world.
Rollerskating Barbie
Rollerskate your way into the real world, the last step on the voyage out of Barbie World, in this neon-hued set inspired by Robbie and Gosling’s matching fits.
Vintage Barbie
This black-and-white striped vintage-style bathing suit was the very first Barbie outfit the world was introduced to, first in the the film’s “2001: A Space Odyssey”-inspired trailer and then in the film’s opening sequence.
Jumpsuit Barbie
One of the best sequences in “Barbie” comes in the second act when all the Barbies rally together to take back their Malibu Dreamhouse, using their good looks, charm and smarts to outwit the Kens.
Weird Barbie
Kate McKinnon’s role as “Weird Barbie,” whose tattered dress and marker-drawn face is the result of a misbehaving kid, is arguably the best part of the film. Flatten your feet and slide into a pair of Birkenstocks to embrace your own weirdness this Halloween.
Ken
Ken has no lack of one-of-a-kind outfits that you can replicate this Halloween, from his tie-dyed I am Kenough hoodie to his classic denim vest.