Have a ‘Barbiecore’ Halloween With These Six Costume Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to say “Hi Barbie!” when you’re trick-or-treating this year because there will no doubt be thousands of people dressed as the iconic plastic doll this Halloween.

Luckily, the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling provides dozens of Barbie iterations to tap into this October — from Barbie and Ken’s neon-hued rollerskating set to the bubblegum pink jumpsuits the Barbie squad wears to reclaim their Dreamhouse.

Below, shop through the best Barbie costumes to wear this year:

Dreamhouse Barbie

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Wake up in your own pink world,” as Lizzo sings in the film’s opening sequence. Dress up in a classic Barbie fit, before her world turns upside down, with this 1960s-style gingham dress and white floral necklace.

Boho Choker Necklace for Women $12.99 Buy Now On Amazon

KVVFTT Girls Pink Costume Dress Movie Cosplay Costumes Kids Party Halloween Dress Up $31.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Ccfurwo Blonde Barbi Wig Blonde Barbe Wigs for Women $24.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Cowgirl Barbie

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

No better way to evade stares and assimilate into Malibu by rocking a hot pink cowgirl outfit…right? This five-piece set has everything you need to channel Robbie’s when she enters the real world.

Hovyjumz Women Men Barbi Costume Margot Robbie Barbi Cosplay Dress $30.50 Buy Now On Amazon

Rollerskating Barbie

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Rollerskate your way into the real world, the last step on the voyage out of Barbie World, in this neon-hued set inspired by Robbie and Gosling’s matching fits.

Spirit Halloween Barbie the Movie Adult Skating Barbie Costume $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Vintage Barbie

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

This black-and-white striped vintage-style bathing suit was the very first Barbie outfit the world was introduced to, first in the the film’s “2001: A Space Odyssey”-inspired trailer and then in the film’s opening sequence.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rasta Imposta Barbie Vintage Doll Swimsuit $49.99 Buy Now

SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses $16.99 $14.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Jumpsuit Barbie

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

One of the best sequences in “Barbie” comes in the second act when all the Barbies rally together to take back their Malibu Dreamhouse, using their good looks, charm and smarts to outwit the Kens.

Spirit Halloween Barbie the Movie Adult Pink Power Jumpsuit $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Weird Barbie

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kate McKinnon’s role as “Weird Barbie,” whose tattered dress and marker-drawn face is the result of a misbehaving kid, is arguably the best part of the film. Flatten your feet and slide into a pair of Birkenstocks to embrace your own weirdness this Halloween.

Women’s Puff Sleeve Tulle Princess Dress, Square Neck Mesh Ruffle Mini Dress Pink Puffy Sleeve Prom Dress Party Fairy Dress $29.50 Buy Now On Amazon

CUSHIONAIRE Women’s, Lane Slide Sandals Brown $24.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Kadiya Blonde Short Cosplay Wig Heat Resistant Synthetic Hair $14.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Ken

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ken has no lack of one-of-a-kind outfits that you can replicate this Halloween, from his tie-dyed I am Kenough hoodie to his classic denim vest.

I am Kenough Hoodie Buy Now

ZOKJFDK 80s Ken Workout Costume Halloween Cosplay $42.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Naywig Ken Cowboy Costume With Scarf Western Long Sleeve Fringe Shirt Halloween Cosplay For Mens Boys-140 $37.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Saxcdyi Margot Robbie Costume Ken Costume 2023 Newest Movie Barbi Cosplay Suit Hawaiian Shirt Set for Men Halloween 2XL $39.99 Buy Now On Amazon