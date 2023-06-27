Become a Barbie Girl With Aldo’s Hot Pink Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!

Aldo is helping shoppers become a Barbie girl in a Barbie world this summer with a brand new collection of hot pink and bedazzled shoes and accessories. The Aldo x Barbie collection, one of many to launch ahead of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film, officially drops on June 29 on the Aldo website.

The limited-edition lineup features hot pink kitten-heel mules, baby pink heeled sandal platforms, and fuchsia-hued Y2k-inspired shoulder bags, in addition to bedazzled sneakers and rose-lensed sunglasses. But the best part is that all the items are housed in classic Barbie packaging, which any nostalgic fan will want to save as a memento.

A Barbie-inspired collection makes perfect sense for the Canadian brand, whose feminine designs and bright color palettes have always fit the Barbiecore aesthetic. In fact, in 2019, long before Gerwig’s film was even announced, Kacey Musgraves wore Aldo’s metallic Stessy Heels alongside her very camp, all-pink ensemble at the Met Gala, which is cited today as one of the first Barbie-inspired red carpet looks. (Now, everyone from Lizzo to Troye Sivan outfits themselves in hot pink outfits that would fit right in the Barbie Dreamhouse).

But Aldo’s newest drop shifts the Barbie inspiration into overdrive. The headlining piece in the collection are their $140 Barbiepltfms, which feature rhinestone-constructed hearts above a peep-toe and pink glitter outsole that sparkles with every step. Those not in the market for shoes might be more interested in the Barbiehndbg ($70), adorned with bedazzled Barbie logos and silver detailing, or these Y2K-style Barbie shades.

The Aldo x Barbie collection is one of dozens of collaborations to release ahead of Gerwig’s high-wattage film, which stars Margot Robbie as the eponymous plastic doll alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Members of the brand's free-to-join Aldo Crew loyalty program can shop the collection a day early.

