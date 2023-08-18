Ariana Madix to Release New Cocktail Book ‘Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B-tches’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no stopping Ariana Madix from using her public breakup from Tom Sandoval to make a buck (as she should).

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, whose breakup from Sandoval made headlines in May after it was revealed that he was cheating with their fellow co-star and mutual friend Raquel Leviss, has just announced that she will be releasing a new cocktail book catered towards all her fellow single girls.

Cleverly categorized into relationship-inspired sections—Honeymoon Phase, Betrayal, Devastation, Resilience, and Ad Astra— “Single AF Cocktails” offers a range of boozy concoctions for whatever your mood. You’ll find recipes like Rumors, with dark crème de cassis that floats on top of the drink before bleeding into the spirits below, (“the way lies may find their way into your relationship,” as the book describes it) or We Ride at Dawn, a big, bold mezcal margarita that’s “equal parts power and healing.”

Madix shared the book announcement on her Instagram Friday morning, writing that “now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story. Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, ‘Single AF Cocktails,’ is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks.”

“Each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words,” she continues. “From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I’ll cover it all.”

The book officially releases on Dec. 5 but is available to pre-order on Amazon and Target starting today.

