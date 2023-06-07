Making (Breakup) Bank: All the Brand Partnerships Ariana Madix Has Landed Since the Scandoval

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The “Vanderpump Rules” crew is no stranger to a brand deal. Since the series premiere in 2013, the Bravo show and its fake-tanned Hollywood restauranteurs have evolved from typical-salaried servers, hosts and busboys to celebrities whose fame has only amplified interest in their lives — both from the public and brands looking to capitalize off the Vanderpump sensation, particularly over the past two months.

The Scandoval — the catchy nickname for the cheating scandal that rocked the nation, in which Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with their mutual friend and fellow co-star Raquel Leviss — has been particularly lucrative for Madix, who has landed upwards of 10 brand partnerships and sponsorships since the scandal came out. In fact, it’s now worth investigating whether Madix, the woman scorned, is set to become the richest “Vanderpump” cast member of them all. As The Cut first noted, she might be inventing what could be called the “revenge spon.”

Madix’s first venture post-Scandoval was a line of merch she started with fellow “Vanderpump” star Katie Maloney called Something About Her. It was a business plan they already had in the works centered around a to-be-opened sandwich shop of the same name, but Madix revealed during the reunion that they decided to launch it early to take advantage of the influx of support she received in the wake of Sandoval’s cheating. “People were saying, ‘How can we support?’ So we launched it early,” Madix told Andy Cohen. “It’s really incredible that so many supportive people showed up to help us,” Maloney added.

Unsurprisingly, the early launch worked. According to Madix and Maloney, they’ve made around $200,000 from the line of merch, which consists of t-shirts and sweatshirts with original designs. As for the sandwich shop, the duo is planning on opening it in L.A. sometime this summer.

From sweatshirts to sandwiches, there seems to be no venture off limits to Madix, who clearly understands a business opportunity when she sees one — even if it’s the silver lining of being publicly humiliated by a man in a cover band who wears white nail polish.

Below, check out a full rundown of all the sponsored partnerships, brand deals and modeling gigs she’s landed post-Scandoval.

Something About Her Merch Line

After an outpouring of support online, the iconic Maloney-Madix duo unveiled a collection of sandwich merch for their forthcoming restaurant Something About Her. And the two picked up a hefty $200K for that quick thinking. This was (possibly) reinvested in the decor of the yellow-and-white sandwich shop, because the vibes are immaculate.

Bellesa Sex Toys

“Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe,” Madix captioned her Instagram post, advertising a new partnership with the sex toy shop Bellesa Boutique in which she and the brand gave away their popular Pebble vibrator. The comments section was quickly flooded with encouraging words from her fans who quickly understood her caption to be a not-so-subtle jab at Sandoval.

Bic Razors

An advertising campaign with Bic Razors came next. The brand capitalized on the Scandoval buzz by tapping Madix to star in a new video for their women’s disposable razors, which Madix also posted on her TikTok and Instagram pages. “Life does not have to be that complicated and annoying,” Madix says in the video, in which she’s seen saging her apartment before going into the bathroom to shave her legs and indulge in some nighttime self care. “It feels like I’m starting a whole new, unclogged chapter of my life.”

Bloomingdale’s

Madix went revenge dress shopping at Bloomingdale’s after making a splash at the reunion in a plunging red dress from Mônot. The luxury fashion retailer was quick to gift Madix with more offerings for any future appearances (and their own New York City photoshoot), featuring a shimmering, sheer floor-length dress and stunning lavender gown.

Uber One

Madix is joined by Lala Kent and Scheana Shay in a new Uber One commercial, in which they sing a remix of Shay’s 2013 single “Good as Gold.” “It’s better than gold, actually,” Shay says of Uber One, with Madix chiming in: “It’s like freedom.”

Boys Lie

Before she changed into the red dress she wore for the reunion, Madix was photographed walking into the taping wearing a bright yellow “Boys Lie” sweatsuit. Madix’s hoodie is emblazoned with the words “1-800-BOYS-LIE” in rhinestones while the matching sweatpants read, “We’re sorry, the number you’re trying to reach has moved on.”

It only makes sense that Madix and the celebrity-loved brand would team up for a collection of their own, starting with this limited-edition t-shirt.

Joy Burst Flavored Seltzer

Madix made it clear she won the breakup early on with a lucrative deal with the energy drink company Joyburst, which she teamed up with in early May to create her own cocktail. “I am thankful for the things in my life that inspire moments of joy — both the big and the small,” she wrote in a caption of the promo video. “From mixing up my favorite @myjoyburst cocktails to spending time with friends and working out, being happy and healthy are my goals in life! I challenge you to indulge in things that make you happy, naturally.”

Lay’s Chips

Ahead of launching her sandwich shop, Madix is staking her territory in the food and beverage space with a partnership with Lay’s. In a promo video for the chip brand, she garnishes a sandwich with Lay’s salt and vinegar chips. The campaign was even endorsed by Lukas Gage, who commented: “Postmating salt and vinegar chips rn.”

