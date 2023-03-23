Ariana Madix’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Sweatsuit Says It All: ‘1-800-Boys-Lie’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter what she ends up saying during the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion, Ariana Madix has already made headlines with her fabulous cozy gear. The reality star was seen arriving at the reunion taping on Thursday wearing a bright yellow “Boys Lie” sweatsuit.

Madix’s hoodie is emblazoned with the words “1-800-BOYS-LIE” in rhinestones while the matching sweatpants reads, “We’re sorry the number you’re trying to reach has moved on.” The cheeky fit is a clear nod to the viral drama that has unfolded over the past month. On Mar. 3, TMZ reported that the “Vanderpump Rules” stars and real-life couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after Sandoval allegedly cheated on her with another costar, Raquel Leviss.

Although Season 10 had already wrapped production, Bravo and production company Evolution Media immediately put the show back into production in order to capture the aftermath of the news in real-time. That episode will air at the end of the show’s 10th season, followed by what Bravo hopes is a three-part reunion.

Bravo also released on Thursday the seating chart for the upcoming reunion. Sandoval, Madix and Leviss will all be present to offer their own perspective on what has been dubbed the #Scandoval. But in addition to the cheating scandal, Leviss will not have to confront Scheanna Shay, who she ordered a temporary order against after alleging she physically assaulted her on Mar. 2. The two will comply with the order and film separately during the reunion taping.

While the reunion will likely not air until May (a release date has yet to be announced), you can prep for for your viewing party by matching Madix with your very own “Boys Lie” sweatsuit. Stream the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion on Peacock.

