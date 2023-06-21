Amazon Announces 2023 Prime Day Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ready your credit card and shopping list, because one of the biggest deals event of the year is (almost) here.

Amazon announced today that 2023 Prime Day will run from July 11 at 3 a.m ET through July 12. The 48-hour event will cut a swath through every category on the behemoth retailer, with mega deals on popular brands like Sony, Lancome, Kerastase, Peloton and Victoria’s Secret, in addition to Amazon-exclusive deals on D’Amelo Footwear, IPI and Alo Yoga.

This year marks the first time that Amazon will offer an Invite-only deals program to Prime members, who can access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out. This means they’ll have first access to coveted beauty items like Laniege’s Lip Sleeping Mask and NuFace Toning Device, in addition to best-selling tech products like the Apple Watch and Apple Airpods — all top sellers from 2022 Prime Day.

According to Amazon, deals that are expected to sell out this year include this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV (60% off), these JBL Live noise-cancelling headphones (50% off) and the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush (50% off). Members who are selected from the invite program will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

In order to access the Invite-only program, you’ll have to make sure you’re a Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Although Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until July 11, the retailer has slowly started releasing early Prime Day deals ahead of the annual deals event — starting with their own subscription services such as Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle and Prime Video channels.

Starting today, Amazon is offering four months free to Amazon Music Unlimited, an extended 3-month free trial to Audible Premium Plus and 3 months free to Kindle Unlimited.

