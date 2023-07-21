Tony Bennett’s Life (and Love for Family) Remembered in New Children’s Book Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The late Tony Bennett is being remembered in a new children’s book that chronicles the singer’s inspiring path to success, and the impact he left with his seven decade-long career.

Released July 18, “Tony Bennett: A Little Golden Book Biography,” is the latest title from publisher Golden Books, who have released picture book biographies on everyone from Taylor Swift to The Rock. Available on Amazon for just $5.99, the Tony Bennett book is currently sitting in the Top Ten of Amazon’s bestselling children’s books chart.

Amazon

“Tony Bennett: A Little Golden Book Biography” starts with the singer’s early life in New York, from his father’s death — when Bennett was just ten years old — to living through The Great Depression. But it also tracks his rise to fame, inspired by his mother’s hard work and dedication, and his love for the big band standards and show tunes of his time. The book even features a surprise appearance from one of Bennett’s frequent collaborators in his later years: Lady Gaga.

Per the publisher notes, “This Little Golden Book about Tony Bennett is an inspiring read-aloud for young children, as well as their parents and grandparents who grew up listening to his records.”

The book is written by popular children’s book author, Deborah Hopkinson, and illustrated by Italian artist Barbara Bongini.

As Hopkinson writes in the book, Tony’s “glorious adventure” began in 1952, with the release of his first album. “Almost overnight, Tony was a star. Tony’s rich, velvety voice touched people’s hearts. His energy, enthusiasm and smile lifted their spirits. Tony made people happy — and he’s been doing it ever since.”

Purchase the Tony Bennett children’s book online now for $5.99 on Amazon.com.

The site also has Bennett’s 2016 book, “Just Getting Started,” on sale for $18 (regularly $27.99). The book is a career retrospective of sorts, with Bennett recalling memorable moments and anecdotes from his time with everyone from Charlie Chaplin and Judy Garland, to Amy Winehouse and Fred Astaire.

Amazon

Amazon also has a few copies left of Bennett’s 1998 autobiography, “The Good Life,” which the singer co-wrote with music journalist Will Friedwald. The book was inspired by Bennett’s 1963 song of the same name.

Amazon

Tony Bennett passed away in New York City on July 21. He was 96.