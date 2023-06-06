Blood, Sweat and Beers: Igloo Coolers Launches Slayer Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of heavy metal group Slayer have a whole new way to “chill out” with the band. The group has just released a portable cooler collaboration with Igloo, the American brand known for their ice chests, drinkware and outdoor accessories.

The “Slayer Cooler Collection” features a rock-and-roll take on Igloo’s popular KoolTunes and Little Playmate coolers, which are given a Slayer-inspired update. The collaboration dropped fittingly on June 6 — known annually as the International Day of Slayer (the first “Slayer Day” was on 06/06/06).

Igloo

Slayer x Igloo Cooler $39.99 Buy Now

The Slayer x Igloo Little Playmate Cooler is kitted out in a sleek black colorway, with skeleton graphics and distinctive Slayer iconography throughout. The iconic red Slayer logo sits at the top of the cooler, just below the handle. The 7-quart cooler has enough room to hold up to nine cans of beer or soda.

The KoolTunes Cooler, meantime, is a classic 14-quart cooler with two built-in speakers that can be paired to your favorite Slayer playlist on your phone or laptop. The durable cooler holds up to 26 cans, and the insulated construction helps to keep your drinks cold for hours on end. The speakers, meantime, get up to ten hours of playtime on a single charge; plug the cooler into an outlet to power up after that.

Igloo

Slayer x Igloo KoolTunes Cooler $174.99 Buy Now

This is an officially-licensed collaboration between Igloo and Global Merchandising (Slayer’s licensing agency). While the band split a few years ago, they continue to release new merch for fans, including a John Varvatos collab and even pieces on Fashion Nova. Igloo says it will be expanding the current collection to include Slayer drinkware later this year.

“Collaborating with Slayer to capture the band’s distinct and influential look onto our world-famous coolers has been incredible,” says Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo, in a press release. “Through our effectively chilling KoolTunes and Playmate, we’re providing Slayer’s legion of fans a unique and practical way to show their undying devotion to the band.”

The Slayer collection comes on the heels of other musical collaborations with Igloo — the company has released coolers with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead in recent years.

Pricing for the Slayer x Igloo Coolers collaboration starts at $39.99. Shop the coolers here.