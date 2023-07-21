This $10 Grateful Dead Action Figure Depicts One of the Band’s Most Iconic Characters

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Grateful Dead fans and merch collectors alike will want to pick up a new Deadhead-inspired action figure, that features one of the band’s most enduring motifs.

An officially-licensed collaboration between Grateful Dead and merch company Super7, the action figure highlights the Uncle Sam skeleton inspired by the band’s song, “U.S. Blues,” and first seen in the opening sequence of The Grateful Dead Movie. The skeleton is now synonymous with Grateful Dead and their legion of fans everywhere.

Amazon

The action figure was released in May as the latest addition to Super7’s line of Grateful Dead merch. The Uncle Sam figurine measures 3.75 inches and depicts the iconic skeleton in an American flag-inspired jacket, striped top hat, lightning bolt sunglasses, and silver walking cane. Everything is displayed in a collectible box with custom Grateful Dead artwork.

Regularly $14.95+, get this Grateful Dead figurine on Amazon for just $10 right now — a 27% discount. The sale price will be reflected at checkout.

The Grateful Dead action figure is the latest merch release from the band, who have also dropped everything from patriotic bobbleheads, to a unisex athleisure collection in recent months.