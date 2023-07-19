Elton John’s Autobiography Available for $7 on the Heels of Singer’s Farewell Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road… Elton John may have played his last show, but fans of the legendary singer can still keep the memories alive thanks to a new Amazon offer that gets you John’s official autobiography, Me, on sale for just $6.99. Regularly $30, the surprise sale saves you more than 70% off the cover price.

Originally released in 2019, Me became an instant New York Times bestseller and is still on Amazon’s bestselling biographies chart today. Written by John himself, the book was deeply introspective and revealing, touching on everything from his coming out journey, to his struggles with addiction, to his life as a husband and father. Of course, the book also shares the stories behind John’s most memorable hits, and the bond he forged with his longtime songwriter partner Bernie Taupin.

Me is the first and only authorized autobiography of John, and it’s available on hardcover now for just $6.99 on Amazon.com. The 384-page book is an excellent read for fans of the singer and music fans alike, and it makes a great gift idea too, especially at the discounted price.

Per publisher Henry Holt and Co., “This is Elton on his music and his relationships, his passions and his mistakes. This is a story that will stay with you by a living legend.”

John also narrated the audiobook version of his autobiography, which is streaming for free right now, thanks to a new Audible offer. The audiobook site has a 30-day free trial that you can use to download or listen to John’s audiobook for free. Taron Egerton, who played the singer in 2019’s Rocketman, also narrates part of the book.

After a six decade-long career, John played his final show July 8 in Sweden. A few weeks earlier, he took the stage at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival in front of 200,000 fans. Streamed live for British viewers on BBC, the show drew the biggest ever overnight audience for a Glastonbury performance, according to the broadcaster.

John’s final North American show, meantime, took place last November at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The event was captured for cameras, and Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is now available to stream online via Disney+.